Missing Arlington Heights woman located
Updated 8/5/2018 9:46 AM
hello
A woman reported missing and endangered Saturday by Arlington Heights police has been located, authorities said early Sunday morning,
Police issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert Saturday morning for Laura A. Morrow, 47, who authorities said suffers from schizophrenia and had been upset lately and off her medication.
Authorities did not disclose additional details about where Morrow was located or her condition.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.