Des Plaines priest injured in Aeromexico plane crash returns home

The Des Plaines priest hurt in a plane crash in Mexico arrived in a wheelchair at O'Hare International Airport on Friday night to be greeted by some of his parishioners from the Shrine of our Lady of Guadalupe.

Very Rev. Esequiel Sanchez, whose arm was in a sling, was on an Aeromexico flight that crashed Tuesday in Durango shortly after takeoff. It had more than 100 passengers on board. Everyone survived, including more than a dozen people from the Chicago area.

"Terrorizing. It was horrible," Sanchez told ABC 7 on arrival. "We shouldn't be here, but that's why they call it the miracle flight."