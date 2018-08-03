Round Lake woman drowns after being caught in rip current in Miami Beach

hello

A 35-year-old Round Lake woman was swimming in Florida Thursday when she appeared to get caught in an ocean rip current and drowned, according to local authorities.

First responders were able to get Maria Perez, of the 300 block of East Washington Road, on to a rescue board and back to shore. She died shortly after arriving at Mount Sinai Hospital in Miami, Miami Beach police said in a news release.

Police received a 911 call at 6:53 p.m. that several swimmers were in distress. There were two adults and three children who were also taken from the water by first responders.

ABC 7 reported the other people rescued were related to Perez.

They were also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, were in stable condition and expected to be OK, police said.