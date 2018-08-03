Psych tests ordered for Waukegan dad accused of locking daughter in basement

Psychological testing has been ordered for a Waukegan man accused of locking his 10-year-old daughter in a basement because she was "possessed by a demon."

Lake County Judge Mark Levitt ordered mental health tests on Randy Swopes, 48, during a court hearing Friday.

The decision to determine if Swopes is fit to stand trial came after he accused specific Lake County judges and lawyers of being part of rituals that involve drinking blood and sexually assaulting children.

Swopes will be evaluated in his Lake County jail cell, Assistant State's Attorney Jason Humke said. The results of those tests are expected by Aug. 9.

In a second hearing Friday morning, Levitt reduced bail for the girl's 49-year-old mother, Katherine Swopes, from $125,000 to a $25,000 signature bond. The decision means Katherine Swopes was freed from jail Friday but is on 24-hour curfew and is prohibited from having drugs or alcohol.

Katherine Swopes also is not allowed to have contact with her husband, the victim or her three other children, who are 7, 13, and 15. The children have been taken into protective custody by the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services.

The Waukegan couple were charged with child endangerment and unlawful restraint July 17 after police officers discovered the Swopes' 10-year-old daughter was forced to live in the basement of a single-family house on the 200 block of Liberty Street, authorities said.

Humke said in court the child had little interaction with humans, only limited access to the outside, and was forced to shower using a bucket. In addition, Humke said, the girl was given six Christmas presents that were dropped off in the basement and that she opened alone in the dark, Humke said.

The Swopes told investigators they locked up the girl because they believed she was "possessed by a demon," police said.

Randy Swopes is being held on $750,000 bond.