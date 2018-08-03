Feder: Magazine promises to pay writers after 'large technical gaffe'

hello

Writers for one of Chicago's fanciest lifestyle magazines say they haven't gotten paid in months. Michigan Avenue magazine, which relies on freelance contributors for much of its content, is behind as much as eight months in paying for work it has published. Officials of Modern Luxury, which owns Michigan Avenue, acknowledge "ongoing invoicing issues," which they attribute to their merger with GreenGale Publishing (formerly Niche Media) in April 2017. Read Robert Feder's observations on the media beat at robertfeder.com.