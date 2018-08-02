'Wahlburgers' TV show to feature St. Charles

A new Wahlburgers restaurant will be constructed on a Meijer outlot at Route 38 and Randall Road in St. Charles. Courtesy of the city of St. Charles

Donnie Wahlberg addresses St. Charles aldermen May 14 about his plans to open a new Wahlburgers restaurant on the city's west side. The city council gave the burger chain the green light June 4. DAILY HERALD file PHOTO

Some scenes featured in next week's episode of the A&E series "Wahlburgers" might look familiar to St. Charles residents.

The TV show centers around the Massachusetts-based burger chain of the same name and the three Wahlberg brothers who founded it: chef Paul, actor Mark, and actor and singer Donnie. An episode airing Wednesday is expected to include scenes from St. Charles, which soon will be home to the first Wahlburgers restaurant in Illinois, according to a city newsletter.

The TV show's production crew filmed a June 4 city council meeting, where final plans for the new restaurant and bar on the city's west side were given a green light.

Wahlburgers will be one of three new retail buildings on a three-acre Meijer outlot at Route 38 and Randall Road. Tenants have not yet been announced for the other two structures.

Bringing his family's burger joint to St. Charles has been a longtime goal for Donnie Wahlberg, who lives there with his wife, Jenny McCarthy. He told aldermen he hopes to boost the local economy and give back to the family-oriented community he calls home.

"This is a real honor for me and my family," Wahlberg said during the June 4 meeting.

Wahlberg said he intends to display a collection of items related to St. Charles and its history in the new restaurant. The production crew also visited the St. Charles History Museum to look for such artifacts, according to city officials.

"It's a pleasure to see St. Charles receive national recognition," Mayor Ray Rogina said.

"Wahlburgers" airs at 9 p.m. Wednesdays.