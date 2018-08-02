Special census boosts Naperville's population by 5,988

A special census conducted in Naperville added 5,988 people to the sprawling city's population, bringing it to 147,841, officials said Thursday.

The new head count means the city stands to receive an additional combined $2.38 million by 2021 in three state taxes distributed based on population -- the local use tax, motor fuel tax and income tax.

It also means Naperville solidifies its spot as the state's fourth-largest city by moving further ahead of Rockford's estimated 2017 population of 147,051, which Naperville now leads by 790. But the city remains 621 residents behind third-place Joliet, which has an estimated population of 148,462, and far behind Illinois' largest and second-largest cities of Chicago and Aurora with 2,716,450 and 200,965 people, respectively.

The special count, which is the only one to be conducted this year in Illinois, began in February in 58 census blocks where housing recently has been built. It was Naperville's seventh special census since 1990.

Mayor Steve Chirico called it a smart financial move.

"It costs a lot of money to put together a census, but I think the timing was right and the results were as we anticipated or better than we anticipated," Chirico said Thursday. "It's going to work out well for our residents."

The city spent $210,469 to bring in the U.S. Census Bureau to conduct the special count two years before the next decennial census is scheduled to begin in 2020.

Officials projected the survey would find 4,650 new residents and result in an uptick of $1.6 million in state tax distributions before the population totals from the next regular census kick in.

With 1,338 more new residents than anticipated, the projected tax revenue increase has grown, and officials say the money should start flowing in later this year.

The estimated $120,603 boost the city will receive this year because of the special census wasn't expected, so it can be a bonus to the general fund, Chirico said.

In the coming years, he said the revenue will help offset the cost of rising salaries and cost-of-living adjustments. Chirico said payroll can increase as much as $2.5 million a year.

"For us to just stay neutral, we have to find that additional money ever year," he said.

Money from the motor fuel tax goes to support road projects, but the increases in income tax and local use tax receipts can go to fund more general city needs.

Census enumerators went door-to-door counting residents during a season when campaign volunteers also were canvassing in advance of the March 20 primary. They were dispatched mainly to areas on the northwest and southwest sides, where subdivisions such as Atwater and Ashwood recently have been constructed or remain under development. Some more central areas, such as the new Heatherfield subdivision at 75th Street and Naper Boulevard, also were counted.

Enumerators completed their work in April and the results were registered and certified before being announced Thursday.