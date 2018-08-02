Palatine gymnastics coach admits abusing student from Mundelein

A gymnastics coach from Palatine pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexually abusing one of his underage students at a Lake County hotel.

Kendale L. Coats, 29, of the 900 block of North Sterling Drive, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in front of Lake County Judge Patricia Fix, Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Britta Girmscheid said.

As part of the negotiated plea agreement, Coats was sentenced to 24 months of periodic imprisonment, 36 months of probation and 200 hours of public service and is required to give $500 in donations to the Lake County Children's Advocacy Center and Crime Stoppers.

Coats is also required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and is not allowed to have contact with anyone under the age of 17 except his two children.

"He is looking forward to recommitting himself to his family, his responsibilities, and to serve a productive life," defense attorney Albert Wysocki said after court.

Coats is prohibited from having contact with the victim, who is from Mundelein.

Coats received 188 days credit for time already served in Lake County jail.

Charges of criminal sexual assault were dropped in exchange for the plea deal, Girmscheid said in court. Coats could have been sentenced up to 15 years in prison if he was found guilty at trial.

Authorities said Coats was working as the victim's gymnastics coach and knew she was 16 when he arranged to have sex with her at a hotel room in Libertyville Jan 11, authorities said.

After being taken in to custody, Coats admitted to sexually abusing the teen at least once in the hotel room and several times in his Palatine apartment.

Coats was employed by U.S. Gymnastics Training Center in Lake Zurich. He is not allowed to have contact with the training center or Mundelein High School, Fix said in court Wednesday.