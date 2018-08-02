Lawsuit settled in fatal crash that killed Geneva teen

Raphael P. Peruzza faces up to 14 years in prison if convicted of aggravated DUI.

A lawsuit over a fiery, fatal October 2017 St. Charles Township crash that killed a Geneva teen has been settled for $103,000, according to court records.

Raphael P. Peruzza, 20, of the 2000 block of Eldorado Drive, Geneva, is charged with felony aggravated DUI and other charges in the crash that killed his friend and passenger, Nicholas D. Hanson, 19.

Hansen's relatives sued Peruzza and David Beaune, the owner of the 2000 Jeep Cherokee that Peruzza is accused of driving. Insurance companies for each of the men settled in mid-July, paying $50,000 each, along with $3,000 for medical payments, court records show.

Just under $83,000 will be split between Hanson's parents and four siblings under the settlement and after attorney fees are paid, court records show.

The case was settled in mid-July; records show the two sides weren't due in court until Aug. 15. The suit argues Peruzza was negligent, speeding and didn't slow down while heading south on Burr Road near Dean Street before leaving the roadway and hitting a tree. In many cases, a lawsuit is settled after the criminal case is complete.

Peruzza's criminal case is still pending and a message left with his defense attorney, Alex Fawell, was not returned.

Peruzza also is charged with having a blood-alcohol concentration of more than .08, reckless homicide, driving in the wrong lane and driving too fast for conditions in the early morning crash.

Peruzza admitted to drinking earlier that night when his vehicle went airborne after driving through a culvert and clipping the tops of trees before landing on its side and bursting into flames, according to a Kane County sheriff's report.

Hanson was trapped inside the burning SUV and died at the scene, the report said.

Peruzza was treated for minor injuries after the crash and arrested.

Peruzza's bail was set at $200,000, but he was released on his own recognizance. He is next due in court on Aug. 14 and faces a top prison term of 14 years if convicted of the most severe charge.