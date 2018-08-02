Dist. 204 foundation seeks new leader

A Back to School Bash that would have rung in the new year with food trucks and a battle of the bands has been postponed as the Indian Prairie Educational Foundation searches for its next leader.

The foundation, which supports programs in Indian Prairie Unit District 204 for students from parts of Naperville, Aurora, Bolingbrook and Plainfield, lost former Executive Director Susan Rasmus when she stepped down at the end of July.

Her departure caused the postponement of what would have been a new event on Aug. 25, a fundraiser for the foundation, which was formed in 1988.

Rana Khan, foundation board president, said in a post on the district's website that the Back to School Bash will be rescheduled once a new executive director is hired.

Rasmus left her position to become senior director of development for Helping Hand Center in Countryside, a nonprofit organization that assists children and adults with disabilities.

She had been the foundation's first executive director when she was hired in September 2013. Before then, Rasmus had served as a school board member in District 204 as well as a PTA president and a substitute teacher.

"Clearly, it's a big loss, but an opportunity for Susan," Mike Raczak, school board president, said about her departure from the district's charitable arm. "We wish her the best."

The foundation board has posted the executive director position publicly and Raczak said candidates have begun to respond. Raczak said Khan has asked the school board to be part of the interview process once preferred candidates are identified.

Khan did not immediately return a request for comment.

One of Rasmus' key accomplishments during her time leading the educational foundation was the success of Team IPEF, a group of runners that competes each year in the Healthy Driven Naperville Half Marathon and 5K to raise money for the charity. During the past four years, the team has raised more than $480,000 to support programs throughout the district, such as heart screenings through Young Hearts for Life, grants to teachers for innovative projects and performances at the annual fine arts festival.

This year, a record 515 Team IPEF members are set to race in the half marathon and 5K Oct. 21, each committed to raise a minimum of $204.