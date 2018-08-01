Work to begin soon on two Metra stations in Libertyville

This rendering shows plans for the revamped downtown Libertyville Metra station. Courtesy of Village of Libertyville

Libertyville could have two "new" Metra commuter train stations on the Milwaukee North line by the end of the year.

Construction to replace the original trailer at Prairie Crossing on the far northwest side and an extensive revamp of what is considered a basic station downtown is expected to begin in coming weeks.

The projects are independent of each other, but both long have been sought.

In June, Metra, the commuter rail division of the Regional Transportation Authority, awarded a contract of $1,189,000 to demolish the Prairie Crossing Libertyville station at Harris Road and Route 137.

The trailer there was considered temporary when the station opened in 2004 and will be replaced with a new, fully enclosed, heated structure. New exterior lighting, sidewalk connections, landscaping and signs also are planned.

The goal is to have the new Prairie Crossing station building open by the end of the year, according to Metra Spokeswoman Meg Thomas-Reile.

However, the revamp of Libertyville's downtown station comes with greater expectation from the village as it is considered a front door to the popular downtown. The fact it already was supposed to have been completed also has increased interest in finally getting started.

Upgrading the plain station has been on the village's wish list for several years, but it has been delayed and derailed.

That ended last week with village board approval of the low bid of $1,289,800 to modify the basic downtown station to add restrooms and upgrade the design to what is considered more in keeping with Libertyville's historic character.

Once details such as bonding and insurance are finalized, a pre-construction meeting will be scheduled to determine when work will start and how long it will take, according to Paul Kendzior, the village's public works director.

The objective is to have the project done by the end of the year, said Rick Swanson, a Lake Forest architect who designed the renovation and is pursuing plans for a residential development southwest of the station.

The village has been stockpiling commuter parking fees for years and budgeted $1.2 million for station renovation, with Metra contributing $300,000 of the total.

Last fall, the low construction bid was more than double the budgeted amount and was rejected by the village board. Swanson revised the plan at no cost to the village to be less elaborate.

The package sent to contractors included seven alternates to the basic building, such as changes in roofing materials. The village board rejected the seven alternates and awarded the contract from among 10 bidders to Efraim Carlson & Son Inc. of Libertyville. That company also was the low bidder last fall.

The village budgeted conservatively for the project, according to village Administrator Kelly Amidei. "Improvements to the station have been anticipated over time and there is sufficient fund balance to cover this improvement," she said.