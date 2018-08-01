Lawyer: Man shot by St. Charles police had BB gun

A man who was shot by St. Charles police after a 911 call and confrontation at a park in April had a BB gun, his defense attorney said this week.

Christopher C. Kemble Jr., of the 3400 block of Voltaire Lane, St. Charles, is charged with disorderly conduct/filing a false police report and aggravated assault of a police officer, both felonies, according to Kane County court records.

Kemble was hospitalized after the April 26 case, said defense attorney Brick Van Der Snick, and surrendered to police on July 26 after a warrant was issued.

Kemble, who turned 20 this week, posted 10 percent of his $10,000 bail, was released, and is next due in court on Aug. 16, records show.

Van Der Snick said he could not elaborate on the case until Illinois State Police complete an investigation into the officer-involved shooting from that day. Van Der Snick did note that Kemble was in possession of a BB gun that day and police had been "on notice" that Kemble had a BB gun.

"It's a very unfortunate situation," Van Der Snick said.

The aggravated assault of a police officer charge says Kemble "knowingly pointed a device manufactured and designed to be substantially similar in appearance to a firearm" at an officer, according to court records.

St. Charles police said Kemble told friends earlier in the day that he had a gun and intended to kill himself or force police to kill him. A neighbor also said that Kemble had posted Snapchats expressing those same views.

At 12:05 p.m. April 26, Kemble called 911 saying there was an armed intruder in his home. When officers arrived, Kemble was outside, running toward a nearby park. Police said Kemble was surrounded and then pointed a gun at an officer, who opened fire.

If convicted of the most severe charge, Kemble faces a punishment ranging from probation to up to three years in prison.