Family says Elgin teen killed in crash was 'dedicated, smart'

Consuelo Piña, 18, of Elgin, a 2018 graduate of South Elgin High School, was killed in a car crash Sunday. She is pictured here with her parents and siblings. Family members and friends are raising funds for her funeral services and burial. Courtesy of Jennifer Aguinaga

Consuelo Piña, 18, of Elgin, was killed in a car crash Sunday. Family and friends are raising funds for her funeral services and burial this weekend. Courtesy of Jennifer Aguinaga

Hardworking, responsible and family-oriented are how family members describe Consuelo "Cannie" Piña -- an Elgin teen whose promising young life was ended abruptly in a car crash.

Piña, 18, died of multiple injuries sustained when her car was struck by a truck loaded with timber Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Randall and Hopps roads in Elgin.

A 2018 South Elgin High School graduate, Piña had plans to attend Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville and eventually become a lawyer, said her aunt, Jennifer Aguinaga, of Elgin.

"She was a great kid," Aguinaga said. "She was very dedicated to her school, smart, family-oriented ... she was a very humble, intelligent, bright child."

Piña excelled in many subjects and recently was interested in helping with South Elgin High School's early childhood education program, Principal Brian Moran said.

"She was looking forward to a bright future and will be greatly missed by the South Elgin High School community," he said.

Piña is survived by her parents, Rosa and Francisco Piña; sister Abby, 20; and brother Frank, 13.

Aguinaga said the family is reeling from Piña's untimely death compounded by the realization no one was with her at the time.

Piña was on a trip to Walmart when the crash occurred. Rosa was supposed to accompany her but couldn't, Aguinaga said.

"Her mom is devastated. She is taking it really bad," Aguinaga said. "She is always either with (her) sister, brother, mom or dad ... she is never alone."

Piña didn't participate in extracurricular activities in school, but her studies kept her busy, her sister said.

She had started working part-time at Taylor Street Pizza in Elgin four months ago and helped her father with the family business, Piña's Produce, operating out of a farm in Burlington. She delivered produce to local restaurants and grocery stores, Abby said.

"She was responsible ... she looked after all of us," Frank said. "She was nice to everybody. She always gave us strength."

Family and friends are raising funds to cover her funeral and burial expenses. So far, more than $3,400 has been collected through a GoFundMe page.

Visitation for Piña is 3 to 9 p.m. Friday at Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Services, 51 Center St., Elgin. A memorial service is at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 270 Division St., Elgin, followed by burial at Bluff City Cemetery.