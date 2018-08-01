Durkin: State Rep. Nick Sauer to resign after nude photos complaint

Republican state Rep. Nick Sauer of Lake Barrington is expected to resign following the publication of a news story claiming he posted nude photos of an ex-girlfriend to the internet.

State House Republican Leader Jim Durkin announced Sauer would step down.

"The allegations that have come forth against Rep. Nick Sauer are troubling," Durkin said in a statement emailed to the media. "He will be resigning from office Wednesday. We should allow the proper authorities to conduct their investigations."

Sauer, a first-term lawmaker representing the 51st District, was elected to the post in 2016 after running unopposed in the general election. The district includes parts of central and west Lake County and a small part of northwest Cook County.

Sauer previously served on the Lake County Board and the Barrington Unit District 220 board.

Sauer's seat is up for election this year. He's running against Democrat candidate Mary Edly-Allen of Libertyville.

Last year, Sauer co-sponsored legislation designed to require new sexual harassment training for lawmakers.