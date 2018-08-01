Chicago mayoral candidate hands out money again

Mayoral challenger Willie Wilson played summertime Santa Claus again Wednesday -- doling out $500 checks to help people pay their property taxes and ignoring the political outcry about his first round of grants.

Wilson was so defiant, he initially refused to answer questions while dozens of hard-pressed property owners pushed toward him in a chaotic scene outside the Cook County treasurer's office.

On the same day the Illinois Campaign for Political Reform filed a complaint against his mayoral committee, Wilson advised those who say he's "buying votes" for his second campaign for mayor to "go see Dr. Phil."

