Authorities: Bystanders help detain purse snatcher in Naperville

hello

Steven England, 19, has been accused of stealing a woman's purse Tuesday evening in downtown Naperville and has been charged with robbery and aggravated battery in a public place. Courtesy of DuPage County State's Attorney

A homeless man accused of stealing a woman's purse Tuesday evening in downtown Naperville is facing charges of robbery and aggravated battery in a public place, authorities said Wednesday.

Bystanders helped detain Steven England, 19, until police officers arrived about 7 p.m. That's when authorities say England approached a woman from behind, grabbed her purse and tried to get away.

The encounter occurred as a woman in her 30s was walking in an alley near the Barnes & Noble store at Washington Street and Chicago Avenue, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin's office said in a news release. The woman cried for help as England dragged her briefly by the purse, injuring her as she refused to let go.

Others in the area must have heard her cries, authorities said, as two people Naperville police Chief Robert Marshall described in a news release as "brave and selfless" detained England until officers arrived. Officers heard shouts of "purse snatcher" as they responded and began to investigate.

Authorities said no one was seriously injured during the robbery.

DuPage County Judge Liam Brennan on Wednesday set England's bail at $75,000, meaning he would have to post $7,500 bail to be released from jail until his next court date.

England next is scheduled to be in court Aug. 31 for an arraignment hearing in front of Brennan.