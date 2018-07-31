SUV crashes into bank branch in Arlington Heights

The BMO Harris branch office at Arlington Heights and Palatine roads was damaged early Tuesday when an SUV crashed into the building.

The driver, a woman about 40 years old, was not hurt. No one was in the building at the time.

Arlington Heights police said she was delivering papers about 6:45 a.m. and accidentally hit the wrong pedal and drove into a large window in the building. The crash caused "significant" damage, police said.

Police said no tickets were issued because it was an accident and the crash occurred on private property.