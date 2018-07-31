SUV crashes into bank branch in Arlington Heights
Updated 7/31/2018 10:57 AM
The BMO Harris branch office at Arlington Heights and Palatine roads was damaged early Tuesday when an SUV crashed into the building.
The driver, a woman about 40 years old, was not hurt. No one was in the building at the time.
Arlington Heights police said she was delivering papers about 6:45 a.m. and accidentally hit the wrong pedal and drove into a large window in the building. The crash caused "significant" damage, police said.
Police said no tickets were issued because it was an accident and the crash occurred on private property.
