Wheeling molester sent to prison for abusing girls in Palatine

hello

A Wheeling man who authorities say sexually abused three girls under age 13 during the 1990s pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse Monday, court records show.

Juan Ortiz, of the 300 block of Inland Drive, was sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, prosecutors said.

Police arrested Ortiz, 46, in January 2017, after the three victims came forward to say he molested them when he lived in Palatine.

Court records show Ortiz received credit for 566 days in custody.