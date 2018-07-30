Could the land south of Great America become regional sports complex?

Gurnee Mayor Kristina Kovarik said the farmland just south of Six Flags Great America could one day be home to a bustling sports complex with nearby new restaurants, hotels, public space and possibly condos.

Next week the village board could approve a plan to pay a consultant around $48,000 to study whether such a development would be feasible on the 35-acre, triangular parcel bordered by Washington Street, Milwaukee Avenue and Interstate 294 across Washington Street from Great America.

"The space is contiguous to Six Flags so it makes sense for us to look at it as a way to extend our cash cow, which is tourism." Kovarik said.

If the board approves the plan, Florida-based Sports Facilities Advisory will produce a detailed financial forecast, including how much developing on the site could cost and how much money a company could make once everything is built. The report would also include an overview of the market and finance solutions.

"We are at the very first step of a possibly very long journey," Kovarik said.

Kovarik said she hopes developers will review the study and get inspired to build on the site.

"There are big developers across the U.S. that have done these types of regional multiuse complexes near other tourism venues," Kovarik said.

She said the developers wouldn't have to necessarily build exactly what the consultants design and they wouldn't even have to build up the whole parcel themselves.

"That's the value of having a concept and a vision," Kovarik said. "Even if it is done in pieces by several developers they will have an idea of how it all fits together.

Kovarik said she doesn't yet know what kind of sports facility the consultants might recommend. She said there are lots of examples of successful multisport complexes which specialize in hosting events for youth sports. Village officials won't know if the complex is right for Gurnee until after the consultants complete the study, which will involve meeting with a list of people likely including Visit Lake County, local residents and other stakeholders.

Kovarik said the village will be better off if it takes these proactive measures.

"We can't sit on our laurels and wait for something to happen," Kovarik said. "Sometimes we have to make them happen."

The Gurnee village board will vote on the plan to hire the consultant at 7 p.m. Aug. 6.