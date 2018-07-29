Lake County Fair draws to a close in Grayslake

Excited children cheered for Gilligan and Burt, two capuchin monkeys, as they raced against each other riding dogs Sunday in the Banana Derby races on the final day of the 90th annual Lake County Fair.

Later in the day, fairgoers watched cow pie bingo, an obstacle course for goats and wool spinning in the animal barns.

The five-day fair began Wednesday at the county fairgrounds in Grayslake, with beautiful weather throughout.

Large crowds took in the demolition derby, talent show competitions, and demonstrations of small and large animals alike, while thrill-ride enthusiasts got their last chance on carnival rides, among the other draws of the final day.