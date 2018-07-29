 
Lake County

Lake County Fair draws to a close in Grayslake

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/29/2018 4:34 PM
  • Burt rides Scooby-Blue to beat out Gilligan on Sasha during Banana Derby Racing on Sunday, the final day of the Lake County Fair at the fairgrounds in Grayslake.

  • Kyle Linneman, 6, of Woodstock milks a goat Sunday during the final day of the Lake County Fair at the fairgrounds in Grayslake on Sunday.

  • A.J. Fletcher chops a log as he stands on a springboard Sunday during the Timberwork's Lumberjack Show at the Lake County Fair at the fairgrounds in Grayslake on Sunday.

  • Trainer Phil Hendricks watches as Tiny Boots walks a tight rope Sunday during Banana Derby Racing on the final day of the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.

  • Janice Evitts of Waukegan takes a selfie with her daughter, Bella Shaffer, 5, on Sunday after winning a prize at the Balloon Pop game during the final day of the Lake County Fair.

Excited children cheered for Gilligan and Burt, two capuchin monkeys, as they raced against each other riding dogs Sunday in the Banana Derby races on the final day of the 90th annual Lake County Fair.

Later in the day, fairgoers watched cow pie bingo, an obstacle course for goats and wool spinning in the animal barns.

The five-day fair began Wednesday at the county fairgrounds in Grayslake, with beautiful weather throughout.

Large crowds took in the demolition derby, talent show competitions, and demonstrations of small and large animals alike, while thrill-ride enthusiasts got their last chance on carnival rides, among the other draws of the final day.

