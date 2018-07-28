Too strict? Barrington takes new look at historic district regulations

With Barrington's 17-year-old, nationally recognized historic district under review by village officials, some residents are weighing in on whether restrictions on building maintenance and improvements for the area should be relaxed.

At least 350 structures are in the district, which is Illinois' largest. It stretches north to Main Street, west to Dundee Avenue, south to Coolidge and Hillside avenues, and east to Spring Street, and it made the National Register of Historic Places in the mid-1980s, well ahead of the village's enacting official zoning regulations for the area.

Barrington Village President Karen Darch said residents' opinions are being solicited to determine how well the historic district is working and whether changes are needed. Village officials received feedback from residents at a meeting last month and expect more through a survey.

"Things could change, things might not change," Darch said.

Owners of historic homes or other buildings must abide by a list of do's and don'ts within the district. For example, Barrington's ordinance prohibits synthetic products such as aluminum or vinyl from being used to replace wooden siding on historic buildings, even if original materials cannot be rehabilitated or restored.

Design guidelines recommend that additions be at the rear of a building in scale with the original structure, and no loss of overall architectural character. Side additions also are possible, according to the village, with all proposals needing to go before an architecture review commission.

Lincoln Avenue resident Gary Smith was among those at the recent feedback session who said Barrington's requirements are the backbone of the historic district, where some structures date to the 1800s. He contends the entire village's character comes from the historic preservation area formalized in 2001.

"I mean, I've always loved living in Barrington," Smith said. "And one of the reasons is, it ain't Palatine and it ain't Lake Zurich. It's this area that draws out from this absolutely beautiful, central, special village (historic district). And I would love to see that preserved."

Others who spoke at the informal gathering of about 60 residents voiced concern about additional costs needed for improvement and maintenance projects. They said the standards should be relaxed.

Village Trustee Jennifer Wondrasek, who lives in the historic district, believes there is an opportunity for changes in the standards.

"I think there are some conversations that can be had for some relief and still maintain our amazing historic district," Wondrasek said.

Historic district structures are listed as contributing or noncontributing. The contributing buildings, most of which village documents say were built from 1880 to 1939, are held to higher preservation standards.

Barrington Area Historical Society members led the effort to get the district designated a national landmark in the early 1980s. Some resident pushback occurred after the Barrington village board approved the zoning regulations governing the historic preservation.

In 2004, a Barrington man filed a federal lawsuit claiming the designated historic area was tantamount to state seizure of property without just compensation. The suit later was dropped, and the resident sold his historic district home.