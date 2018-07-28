 
Lake County

Lots happening at the Lake County Fair

 
Daily Herald Report
Updated 7/28/2018 5:29 PM
  • Dogs with monkey jockeys compete in the "Banana Derby" during the Lake County Fair in Grayslake Saturday.

  • Rodeo clown Ryan Rodriguez tries to catch a "shark" during the Lake County Fair in Grayslake Saturday.

  • Zane Kilgus of Watsontown, Pennsylvania, competes in the tie-down roping competition during the rodeo at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake Saturday. He won the event with a time of 10.5 seconds.

  • Tanner Phillips of Clinton, Michigan, competes in bareback riding during the rodeo at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake Saturday.

  • Left to right, sisters Lucy, 9, Molly, 11, and Margaret Marion, 8, of Hawthorn Woods ride the "Downdraft" at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake Saturday.

  • Brooke Merryman of Harvard carries the colors during the rodeo at Lake County Fair in Grayslake Saturday.

  • Nora Graham, 12, gets her sheep ready for auction during the Lake County Fair in Grayslake Saturday.

  • Food vendors line the midway during the Lake County Fair in Grayslake Saturday.

Barnyard races, a lumberjack show and an antique tractor parade were among the events that entertained folks at the Lake County Fair on Saturday.

Martial arts demonstrations, a beer- and cheese-making demonstration and a slew of musical performances kept fairgoers enthralled, too.

The fair concludes Sunday at the county fairgrounds, 1060 East Peterson Road, Grayslake. For more information and tickets, visit lcfair.com.

