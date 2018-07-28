Lots happening at the Lake County Fair
Updated 7/28/2018 5:29 PM
Barnyard races, a lumberjack show and an antique tractor parade were among the events that entertained folks at the Lake County Fair on Saturday.
Martial arts demonstrations, a beer- and cheese-making demonstration and a slew of musical performances kept fairgoers enthralled, too.
The fair concludes Sunday at the county fairgrounds, 1060 East Peterson Road, Grayslake. For more information and tickets, visit lcfair.com.
