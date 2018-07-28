 
News

Batavia's 26th annual State Championship Chili Cook-Off

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/28/2018 5:32 PM
hello
  • Tom Tate of Batavia tastes some of the last chili Saturday during the 26th annual State Chili Championship Chili Cook-Off at the Batavia Riverwalk. People come from all over the state to compete.

      Tom Tate of Batavia tastes some of the last chili Saturday during the 26th annual State Chili Championship Chili Cook-Off at the Batavia Riverwalk. People come from all over the state to compete. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Gianna Tuccini, 7, of Geneva, gets a helping hand from from Batavia Fire Department Explorer Tony Carlini, 19, of Aurora in the Fire Hose Challenge, a new "cool-off" activity during the 26th annual State Chili Championship Chili Cook-Off Saturday at the Batavia Riverwalk.

      Gianna Tuccini, 7, of Geneva, gets a helping hand from from Batavia Fire Department Explorer Tony Carlini, 19, of Aurora in the Fire Hose Challenge, a new "cool-off" activity during the 26th annual State Chili Championship Chili Cook-Off Saturday at the Batavia Riverwalk. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Batavia's 26th annual State Championship Chili Cook-Off Saturday included new chili "cool-off" activities, including a Hot Sauce Tasting Competition sponsored by Gindo's Hot Sauce, a Watermelon Eating Contest, and the Fire Hose Challenge.

But the star of the show remained the chili, with participants from around the state competing in the Chili Appreciation Society International Championship Cook-Off in the hopes of qualifying for the international championship this November in Terlingua, Texas.

The event is sponsored by the The Batavia Park District and Batavia Chamber of Commerce.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 