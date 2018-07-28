Batavia's 26th annual State Championship Chili Cook-Off

Batavia's 26th annual State Championship Chili Cook-Off Saturday included new chili "cool-off" activities, including a Hot Sauce Tasting Competition sponsored by Gindo's Hot Sauce, a Watermelon Eating Contest, and the Fire Hose Challenge.

But the star of the show remained the chili, with participants from around the state competing in the Chili Appreciation Society International Championship Cook-Off in the hopes of qualifying for the international championship this November in Terlingua, Texas.

The event is sponsored by the The Batavia Park District and Batavia Chamber of Commerce.