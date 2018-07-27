Wheeling fundraiser to aid Prospect Heights fire victims

The Wheeling Park District, in cooperation with the District 214 Education Foundation, is hosting a fundraiser from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Family Aquatic Center to benefit Wheeling High School students and their families affected by the recent River Trails condominium complex fire.

A minimum donation of $5 per guest and $20 per family of five includes admission to the pool and live DJ music provided by Elevated Entertainment. The entire fee goes to help the 19 Wheeling High School students and their families displaced by the fire in Prospect Heights. Money raised will be disbursed through the District 214 foundation based on conversations with the school's student services team and the families.

Donations also can be made at http://give.livingtree.com/c/help-whs-students-displaced-by-fire or by check, payable to the D214 Education Foundation and marked "WHS Fire" in the memo line, sent to 2121 S. Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Questions can be directed to foundation Executive Director Erin Brooks at (847) 718-7688.

The Family Aquatic Center is at 105 Community Blvd. It features a zero-depth pool with tube and body slides, drop slides and a toddler slide; water playground with large tipping bucket; splash pool with water basketball and monkey-bar activity pad; concessions and locker rooms.