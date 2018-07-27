Small plane lands on Lake Shore Drive

hello

A small plane landed on Lake Shore Drive in Chicago on Friday afternoon. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

A small plane landed Friday afternoon on Lake Shore Drive.

The plane landed on the 3800 block of South Lake Shore Drive shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the pilot of the single-engine plane contacted authorities to report that he was having an engine issue and was quickly losing power, and asked to take the aircraft down on Lake Shore Drive.

"If you've gotta land someplace, Lake Shore Drive is better than on the street," Langford said.

There was no damage to the aircraft and no injuries reported.

See more at ABC 7 Chicago.