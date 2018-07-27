Small plane lands on Lake Shore Drive
Updated 7/27/2018 4:01 PM
hello
A small plane landed Friday afternoon on Lake Shore Drive.
The plane landed on the 3800 block of South Lake Shore Drive shortly after 3:30 p.m.
Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the pilot of the single-engine plane contacted authorities to report that he was having an engine issue and was quickly losing power, and asked to take the aircraft down on Lake Shore Drive.
"If you've gotta land someplace, Lake Shore Drive is better than on the street," Langford said.
There was no damage to the aircraft and no injuries reported.
See more at ABC 7 Chicago.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.