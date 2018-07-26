 
Lake County

Lumberjacks a splash hit at the Lake County Fair

 
By Gilbert R. Boucher II
Updated 7/26/2018 9:09 PM
      Tyler Alden, left, competes against A.J. Fletcher in the log rolling contest during the Timberwork's Lumberjack Show on Thursday, the second day of the Lake County Fair in Grayslake. photos by Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

      Pigs round the corner during the Ham Bone Express Pig Racing on Thursday at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake. The 90th annual fair continues through Sunday. For a full schedule of events, visit lcfair.com/fair-2018. Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

      Jessica Wittenstein of the Glenview Clovers 4-H Club dresses as Pocahontas and her cow is Meeko the raccoon in the livestock costume contest Thursday at Lake County Fair at the fairgrounds in Grayslake on Thursday. Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

Two lumberjacks squared off Thursday, standing on a log in a pool of water and racing to knock each other off during the Timberwork's Lumberjack Show on the second day of the Lake County Fair.

More than 200 people watched the lumberjack show as the competitors exhibited their skills throwing axes, sawing timber, climbing poles, creating art with chain saws and rolling logs.

"This is our first year being down here in Grayslake, and we're having a good time," said Tyler Alden, crew chief for the lumberjacks. "We will have two men on a log and they will be rolling. We do the best two out of three falls, and whoever can stay on that log after that will win the event."

Fairgoers wandered the grounds Thursday taking in the Ham Bone Express Pig Racing, the Banana Derby Racing, Woody's Menagerie educational presentation, First Bite fishing and goat milking competition.

Today's events include the Monster Truck Show, antique tractor parade, Crazy Cow relay races, and performances by 7th Heaven and Hillbilly Rockstarz.

