Lumberjacks a splash hit at the Lake County Fair

Two lumberjacks squared off Thursday, standing on a log in a pool of water and racing to knock each other off during the Timberwork's Lumberjack Show on the second day of the Lake County Fair.

More than 200 people watched the lumberjack show as the competitors exhibited their skills throwing axes, sawing timber, climbing poles, creating art with chain saws and rolling logs.

"This is our first year being down here in Grayslake, and we're having a good time," said Tyler Alden, crew chief for the lumberjacks. "We will have two men on a log and they will be rolling. We do the best two out of three falls, and whoever can stay on that log after that will win the event."

Fairgoers wandered the grounds Thursday taking in the Ham Bone Express Pig Racing, the Banana Derby Racing, Woody's Menagerie educational presentation, First Bite fishing and goat milking competition.

Today's events include the Monster Truck Show, antique tractor parade, Crazy Cow relay races, and performances by 7th Heaven and Hillbilly Rockstarz.