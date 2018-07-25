World War II aircraft to touch down Friday in Wheeling

A look to the skies around Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling Friday afternoon will reveal some not-so-typical airplanes coming in for a landing.

Four vintage military aircraft -- a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, Consolidated B-24 Liberator, B-25 Mitchell and North American P-51 Mustang -- are set to touch down at 2 p.m. as part of the Wings of Freedom Tour, a traveling historical display of World War II bomber and fighter aircraft. The tour visits about 110 cities in 35 states every year.

The planes will be available for tours at the ramp off Tower Drive from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children under age 12 for access to up-close viewing and tours inside of the aircraft.

Half-hour flight experiences are normally scheduled before and after ground tour times. Flights on the B-25 are $400 per person; B-17 and B-24 are $450 per person; and P-51 flight training is $2,200 for a half-hour and $3,200 for a full hour. For reservations, call (800) 568-8924.

The B-17, B-24 and B-25 were the backbone of the American war effort during the war from 1942 to 1945 and were famous for their ability to sustain damage and still accomplish the mission, according to The Collings Foundation, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit group that has organized the nationwide aircraft tour since 1989. The P-51 was affectionately known as the bombers' "little friend."

The foundation's B-17 is one of only eight in flying condition in the United States, and the B-24 is the sole remaining example of its type flying in the world.

For more information, visit collingsfoundation.org.