Kane County, developer reach settlement in treatment center suit

hello

A new legal settlement between Kane County and a private company paves the way for a controversial drug and alcohol treatment facility opening on the former site of the Glenwood Academy -- despite local attempts to stop it.

Kane County officials on Tuesday confirmed the settlement between the county and Maxxam Partners LLC. The deal invalidates all votes denying the project by the zoning board and the county board. There is also a pending vote by the county board that will deliver a monetary settlement to Maxxam. The amount of the settlement in consideration is not yet a matter of public record. County officials said the dollar figure will be "substantial" and "in the millions."

The agreement and financial settlement will end a $68 million lawsuit that languished for a year. In that suit, Maxxam accused the county of discriminating against people with disabilities. The five-count complaint also alleged violations of the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution. The county denied all those allegations in defending the lawsuit and does not admit any liability in the settlement.

The facility on Silver Glen Road outside of Campton Hills will open as long as Maxxam fulfills several conditions.

Those conditions include applying for, receiving and maintaining all appropriate state licenses for such a treatment facility; disclosing Maxxam's ownership; and providing the county with 150 doses of the opioid reversal drug naloxone every year for the next 10 years.

The agreement allows Maxxam to add new buildings to the 120-acre property as long as they are in line with all county ordinances. Outpatient services, such as methadone, can only be provided as part of an inpatient's ongoing care.

Other aspects of the deal include a requirement to have at least one nurse or certified EMT on-site 24 hours a day. A medical director will also be on the premises at least 30 hours per week. In a concession, Maxxam will create a foundation through the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley for substance abuse and addiction outreach to the public. Maxxam will provide at least $15,0000 per year to the foundation for the next 10 years. The facility must also have a 4-foot-tall fence surrounding the property, except for wetland areas and the access drive.

Finally, Maxxam will pay for all medical and ambulance services provided by the Fox River & Countryside Fire/Rescue District.

The county's zoning board will review the plans for the facility, under the guidelines of the settlement, during a meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at the Kane County Branch Court on Randall Road in St. Charles.