 
Politics

Batavia Library asks for more more money for operations, building costs

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 7/25/2018 2:43 PM
hello
  • Batavia Public Library is asking voters for permission to increase what can be charged in property taxes for operations.

      Batavia Public Library is asking voters for permission to increase what can be charged in property taxes for operations. Rick West | Staff Photographer, 2017

Batavia Library District voters will decide in November whether to increase the taxes residents pay to operate the library.

The Nov. 6 referendum question will seek permission to increase the operating tax rate limit by 7 cents per $100 of equalized assessed valuation.

If fully implemented, it would raise an estimated $650,000 a year for the library. based on the current value of property, according to library Director George Scheetz.

The increase was recommended by residents who participated in the "Speak Up!" community forums the library conducted earlier this year.

Library officials say they cannot sustain current programming, hours and staffing, plus do maintenance and repairs on the building, without increasing the operations tax.

The 7 cents is essentially a swap for the 7 cents the library has been charging to pay back the money it borrowed in 1998 to buy land and build the current building at 10 S. Batavia Ave. The last payment on that debt will be made in December. The building opened in 2002.

Currently, the owner of a $220,294 home pays about $297.01 a year to the library, of which $47.50 is for that debt.

According to a summary of the "Speak Up!" meetings, participants said that besides maintaining the current building, it was important that the library increase its operating hours and its digital materials and resources.

Videos of the four meetings and a summary report can be found on the library's website, bataviapubliclibrary.org.

"The building is nearly 20 years old. The community is aware that over time, equipment and building systems need additional maintenance, repairs and updates," board President Andrew Deitchmann said in a news release.

A 2017 capital-assets evaluation of the building by an engineer detailed more than $5 million worth of equipment replacement costs over the next 20 years. The first big job would be replacing most of the roof, which the consultant said should be done within the next four years.

The consultant also recommended the library beef up its capital-assets reserve fund, by putting $550,000 a year in to it for the next five years, then $250,000 a year thereafter.

According to the library's 2017 annual report to the Illinois Secretary of State, it has 181,459 print items for circulation, and 37,976 audio and visual items. It budgeted $3.4 million in expenditures for 2017-18, not including debt payments.

Related Coverage
Related Article
Proposed Batavia TIF district gets blessing over school district's objection
 
Batavia Library drops request for $100K from city
Related Article
Batavia Library drops request for $100K from city
 
Geneva-Batavia library lawsuit at an end? Maybe
Related Article
Geneva-Batavia library lawsuit at an end? Maybe
 
Related Article
Batavia library tax rate up for discussion
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 