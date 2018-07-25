Authorities identify victim of fatal beating in Lake Villa alley

Authorities say they have identified the 58-year-old man who was the victim of a fatal beating and robbery Saturday in an alley near downtown Lake Villa.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate Jerry Griffith, of Lake Villa, died from multiple traumatic injuries after the attack near the 300 block of Grand Avenue, Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said Wednesday.

Toxicology results are pending, Cooper said.

Authorities have charged Lake Villa Township residents Jordan L. Toney, 19, of the 39000 block North Poplar Street, and Buddy W. Johnson, 20, of the 21600 block of West Birch Street, with three counts of first-degree murder for their role in Griffith's death. They are held in Lake County jail on $5 million bail, authorities said.

Authorities said Griffith made a purchase at a local store and was walking home through an alley behind Walgreens on Grand Avenue when Toney and Johnson spotted him. The two did not know Griffith, authorities said.

Johnson and Toney robbed and beat Griffith with their hands and feet, authorities said. During the robbery, Griffith was knocked to the ground and one attacker grabbed a large sandbag and dropped it on the Griffith's head, authorities said.

The two ran from the area to a vehicle parked nearby and drove away, authorities said. Police took the pair into custody Sunday.

Lake Villa detectives and the Major Crimes Task Force handled the investigation.