Excitement abounds for the Lake County Fair

 
By Gilbert R. Boucher II
Updated 7/24/2018 4:20 PM
  • Amy Herchenbach of Lakefield Farm in Grayslake washes Cadillac, a Hereford cross, after arriving at the Lake County Fairgrounds on Tuesday. The 90th annual Lake County Fair opens Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

  • Friskie, an Alpine goat, owned by Jessi von Helms of Ingleside, is in the goat barn Tuesday during set up for the Lake County Fair at the fairgrounds in Grayslake. The fair opens Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

  • Jered While of Skinner Amusements hangs stuffed animals on the Bottle Up game Tuesday during set up for the Lake County Fair at the fairgrounds in Grayslake. The fair opens Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

  • Mike Connell of George's Fun Food prepares the booth during Tuesday's set up for the Lake County Fair at the fairgrounds in Grayslake. The 90th annual fair opens Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

  • Dar Lewis of Buck Bros. Inc. in Wauconda unloads a John Deere utility vehicle Tuesday for the Lake County Fair, which runs Wednesday through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Grayslake.

  • Jessi von Helms of Ingleside and the Lake County 4-H Club waters flowers in front of the sheep barn Tuesday to prepare for the opening of the Lake County Fair at the fairgrounds in Grayslake. The 90th annual fair opens Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

The Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake was alive and frenzied Tuesday as people bustled around preparing for the opening of the fair on Wednesday.

Amy Herchenbach of Grayslake arrived early in the morning to bring her three steers to the beef barn to be judged this week.

"I've been coming out here since I was 10 years old. I love coming out here. This is kind of a tradition that my family started for me and now I'm starting with my kids," Herchenbach said after washing a steer named Cadillac. "I just love it, year after year, with the tradition of it."

The 90th annual Lake County Fair presents its usual favorites with carnival rides, farm animal exhibitions and judging, musical entertainment, truck and tractor pulls, demolition derby and monster truck shows in the grandstand area,

New this year is the Timberworks Lumberjack Show and Woody's Menagerie featuring ligers -- a combination of a tiger and lion -- and grizzly bears.

Wednesday's events include the start of the Ham Bone Express Pig Racing, Banana Derby Racing with monkey jockeys, Car Soccer, Kids Powerwheels Derby, Motocross, and the Miss Lake County Fair pageants.

The fair is open: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

For more information about the Lake County Fair and schedule of events, go to https://lcfair.com

