Excitement abounds for the Lake County Fair

hello

The Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake was alive and frenzied Tuesday as people bustled around preparing for the opening of the fair on Wednesday.

Amy Herchenbach of Grayslake arrived early in the morning to bring her three steers to the beef barn to be judged this week.

"I've been coming out here since I was 10 years old. I love coming out here. This is kind of a tradition that my family started for me and now I'm starting with my kids," Herchenbach said after washing a steer named Cadillac. "I just love it, year after year, with the tradition of it."

The 90th annual Lake County Fair presents its usual favorites with carnival rides, farm animal exhibitions and judging, musical entertainment, truck and tractor pulls, demolition derby and monster truck shows in the grandstand area,

New this year is the Timberworks Lumberjack Show and Woody's Menagerie featuring ligers -- a combination of a tiger and lion -- and grizzly bears.

Wednesday's events include the start of the Ham Bone Express Pig Racing, Banana Derby Racing with monkey jockeys, Car Soccer, Kids Powerwheels Derby, Motocross, and the Miss Lake County Fair pageants.

The fair is open: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

For more information about the Lake County Fair and schedule of events, go to https://lcfair.com