Corfu Restaurant in St. Charles being evicted for not paying rent

After serving the community for nearly four decades, Corfu Restaurant on the east side of St. Charles is closing this weekend.

It is being evicted for unpaid rent of at least $76,667 plus interest, according to court records.

Golren Enterprises Inc., which owns the restaurant, also owes a St. Charles contractor more than $191,000 for remodeling work done in 2015, according to a lien recorded against the property. The bill is only for supplies, not labor.

John Golegos is the agent for Golren Enterprises, according to state business records.

Kane County court records indicate KFP Properties filed suit May 2 to kick the restaurant out of the building. A judge granted KFP's request July 11, but gave the restaurant until July 30 to move out.

The family-operated establishment at 2520 E. Main St. has been a community staple for many longtime residents since 1980. Sunday will be its last day of operation, said Manager Ari Golegos, son of the restaurant's owners.

This year, Golegos dispelled rumors that circled social media suggesting the establishment soon would close its doors. On Monday, he said business "isn't the best," and his parents felt it was time to shut down.

Golegos said he's received phone calls from customers who are sad to see Corfu go. The restaurant is known for its all-day breakfast and fresh Greek entrees.