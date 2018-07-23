 
Two girls pulled from Huntley pool doing OK

 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 
Updated 7/23/2018 7:03 PM
  • Staff members gather at picnic tables Monday afternoon at Stingray Bay Aquatic Center in Huntley where two swimmers were pulled from the water by lifeguards for being in distress.

  • Two boys stand in the doorway Monday afternoon at Stingray Bay Aquatic Center in Huntley. Park district lifeguards pulled two swimmers in distress from the water. The girls were taken to Centegra Hospital-Huntley.

  • Huntley Park District employees saved two swimmers in distress Monday at the Stingray Bay Aquatic Center in Huntley.

Huntley Park District lifeguards pulled two swimmers who were in distress from the water at the Stingray Bay Family Aquatic Center pool Monday afternoon, police said.

By the time police and paramedics arrived about 2:50 p.m., park district employees already were attending to the girls.

According to the park district, pool lifeguards responded quickly when they observed that one patron was unresponsive and another appeared to be in medical distress, pulling both from the water.

"They were both conscious and alert. They were both doing OK when they left the pool," Huntley Police Deputy Chief Michael Klunk said.

Paramedics took the two girls to Centegra Hospital-Huntley. The park district said they were both responsive and conscious. No other pool patrons were involved.

