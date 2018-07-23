Des Plaines police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash

hello

Des Plaines police are searching for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a pedestrian Friday night then fled the scene.

Police said Carl Santelli, 67, of Des Plaines was attempting to cross in the 1000 block of Oakton Street about 10:14 p.m. Friday when a westbound black 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe hit him. The SUV's driver did not stop after the collision and fled the area, police said.

Witnesses provided first aid to Santelli, who later was taken by ambulance to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and pronounced dead. His cause of death was multiple injuries suffered in the collision, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Des Plaines police Cmdr. Christopher Mierzwa said there is no doubt the SUV's driver knew the vehicle struck a person. Police are searching surveillance footage from nearby businesses to see if an image of the driver or vehicle was captured.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Des Plaines Police Department at (847) 391-5400.