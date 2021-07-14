Chicagoland Safety Health and Environmental Conference

Safety conference is back, live and in person.

That is the message from the Chicagoland Safety Health and Environmental Conference. The conference is hosting its once a year premier training conference at the Naperville campus of Northern Illinois University, Sept. 21-23.

Established in 1988 the conference provides professional, timely and relevant training to business owners, municipalities, CEOs, operations managers, HR professionals, national and global safety managers, insurance and risk managers, plant managers, unions and others with OSHA/ EPA compliance, HR, health and safety responsibilities.

Since 2016 more than 6,600 people from four foreign countries, 31 states and 155 cities in Illinois working at 467 employers in 34 industries have attended the Chicagoland Safety Health and Environmental Conference and received training at one of the 336 professional training offered by the conference. The conference is also honored to have received promotional support from 29 local, state and national chambers of commerce, trade and manufacturing associations, the U.S. Small Business Administration, the National Federation of Independent Business, and the International Facility Managers Association.

Professional training topics that will help businesses save money and protect employees include: safety work comp and COVID; ergonomics; taking safety home; changing employee behavior; when safety goes awry, send lawyers, guns and money; incident investigation; I work in a minefield; diagnosis and treatment of carpal tunnel; silence kills; 10 feet tall and bullet proof; safety vs. production; buying and selling contaminated properties; air permitting; water issues; OSHA; civil and criminal liability under the Biden Administration; fire and explosion hazards; safety training across the generations; occupational disease claims; Environmental Compliance 101; and many more.

For a complete list of the 60-plus professional safety training sessions being offered this year, visit www.chisafeyconf.org. There are 75-minute, half-day or daylong sessions and they offer basic, intermediate and advanced training. Session speakers include business owners, OSHA compliance assistance specialists, lawyers, college professors, professional trainers and others with extensive knowledge and skills.

The Chicagoland Safety Health and Environmental Conference also includes a daylong Business EXPO where businesses from across the U.S. showcase their latest products and services. Prizes from the conference and exhibitors will be given away at the Business EXPO.

The conference is organized by the Northeastern Illinois, Three Rivers and Chicago Chapters of the American Society of Safety Professionals, the Chicago Local Section of the American Industrial Hygiene Association, and the Chicago Chapter of the Alliance of Hazardous Material Professionals and is planned in association with OSHA, the National Safety Education Center and Northern Illinois University College of Engineering.

Join your peers and learn about environmental, health, safety and OSHA/EPA compliance. Learn how to save money for your business. Register now at www.chisafetyconf.org and use early-bird fees that end July 31. Lunch is provided with full-day registration. Attendees will also receive gifts at the conference.