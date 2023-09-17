Tax incentives aid your home improvement plans

American Thermal Window and Sahara Window and Doors have retained their individual names, but the two showrooms function as the same company. Courtesy of Sahara Window and Doors

Homeowners who suffered from hot air-leak through failing windows and doors this summer -- and cold air whistling in last winter -- should consider replacing them as soon as possible.

The federal government is still offering an income tax credit for those who invest in windows and exterior doors that meet certain energy standards, said Iver Johnson Sr., owner of American Thermal Window of Chicago and Sahara Window and Doors of Niles.

"Homeowners should step up and take advantage of this bonus from the government," Johnson said. "Just pick up the phone or stop in at one of our showrooms and tell the representatives that you want to get the tax credit and they will help you meet the requirements with the qualifying products.

"You can join the ranks of the many area residents who are choosing to upgrade their windows and doors to improve ventilation for better health, upgraded home security and to modernize the look of their homes."

European "tilt and turn" windows have crossed the Atlantic in recent years and become popular here, as well, because they allow better ventilation while also minimizing the transfer of dust and dirt from outdoors, Johnson said.

"People with lots of hi-tech computer equipment in their home offices have been particularly pleased with these windows," he added. "But they are also wonderful in homes with young children and others who may be sensitive to environmental dust. They have been common in Europe for years, but have been relatively difficult to find in the United States."

Ultramodern painted wood or Fiberglas exterior doors with large art glass inserts have also been the choice of many who want to replace older entry doors with glass ovals and rectangles. They come in 40 standard paint colors and custom colors can also be mixed.

Johnson emphasized that eye-catching bay, picture and other specialty windows add personality to a home while also keeping the interior of the home comfortable. They also keep heated or cooled air inside where it is supposed to be, improve a home's indoor air quality and save the owner money in the long run.

"Window manufacturers are continually upgrading their products," he said. "Today's windows, which are generally available in Fiberglas, wood, vinyl and aluminum, have much higher energy ratings than those being replaced, of course, so they save on heating and cooling costs. Fiberglas has become especially popular and is taking a lot of market share because it is stronger and more substantial than the other materials."

The front door gives both visitors and passersby their first impression of a home and gives one a glimpse of the homeowner's personality.

"Interestingly, black has become the hot new color for exterior window frames and doors, particularly in the city," Johnson said.

When it comes to outside doors, fiberglass is a common modern choice because it is very durable, he continued, but his stores also offer nationally recognized Simpson Doors that are made of solid oak, birch, cherry, poplar and other woods, produced in America. Doors that must be fire-rated, however, (like those between a garage and a home) must be metal and the showrooms also sell those.

Both American Thermal and Sahara have retained their individual names, but the two showrooms function as the same company, with identical offerings and crews that skillfully install a variety of products in single-family homes, townhouses, condominiums and commercial properties.

American Thermal/Sahara is very discerning when it comes to all product selection, Johnson said, carrying nine window lines, including Marvin, Pella and Andersen.

"We only offer the best. If it isn't up to our standards, we don't carry it," Johnson said.

American Thermal Window and Sahara Window and Doors offer 58 different door styles with 36 standard paint and stain combinations and more than 200 custom glass options.

Johnson's two companies also offer and install custom patio doors. Custom cuts, designer glass and designer grids are readily available. Steel security storm doors are also part of the inventory for unbeatable protection, as are garden windows for growing plants, windows with blinds between the panes and fashionable doors with decorative glass options.

He also cautioned that homeowners shopping for replacement windows and doors need to do their homework before choosing a company to supply those new windows and doors (no matter the brand) and then install them. When you contract with a company it should have a long track record and high standing on rating services like Google and Yelp, he said.

"You can't purchase those ratings. They have to be earned. We have been awarded with excellent reviews from Google and have an exceptional rating on Yelp. Those ratings reflect the way our customers feel about us. We also have an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau," Johnson said.

It is important to note that all of Johnson's installation crews are employed directly by American Thermal Window and Sahara Window and Doors and are highly trained and held to exacting standards. They always arrive in company trucks and the average installer has a minimum of 12 years of experience, he said.

It also bears noting that Sahara and American Thermal have a good following with condominium and townhouse associations because its representatives are willing to attend association meetings at no charge. They also offer a wide variety of fire-rated windows and doors for mid- to high-rise residential buildings and commercial properties.

"At American Thermal and Sahara, we understand what it is to own a home or business, so we are easily able to relate to our customers," Johnson, a former Chicago police officer, said. "We strive to make sure our customers receive a positive experience from beginning to end -- from their initial phone call, to their interaction with the sales rep and the showroom staff, to their experience with the installation crews. We want nothing but positive experiences!"

The American Thermal Window showroom is located at 5304 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago and the Sahara Window and Doors showroom is located at 6619 W. Jarvis in Niles.

For an appointment, call (847) 259-9099 or (773) 774-3131, visit www.americanthermalwindow.com or www.saharawindowanddoors.com.