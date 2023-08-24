2023 Best of the Best Winner: Itasca Bank & Trust Co.

Brothers Jim Mensching, left, president of Itasca Bank & Trust Co., and Jack Mensching, chairman of the board, carry on the family tradition of investing in the community, going back to their great-grandfather, who helped found more than a dozen suburban banks. Courtesy of Itasca Bank & Trust Co.

• Best Local Bank

Describe your business and/or services.

Itasca Bank & Trust Co. is an independent, locally owned bank. The Bank maintains a reputation for financial strength, efficient technology, and a high level of customer service. It is its connection to the community, however, that matters most to the Bank.

What do customers say they like about the way you do business?

Customers love knowing they will get the best service possible, and when they call, a person who can help them picks up the phone.

What have you learned over the years that helps make your business a Readers' Choice- Best of the Best pick?

Our customers know that they can rely on us. We not only talk the talk, we walk the walk.

What makes your business or service unique?

One of the most unique things about Itasca Bank & Trust Co. is that there are no voicemails picking up a customer's phone call. Each call is answered by a real person and the customer is then transferred to the person they need to speak to. This is so refreshing for customers who encounter issues at other businesses when trying to get a question answered.

Why do you think you were voted a Reader's Choice Best of the Best?

Our customers and those who encounter our Bank in the community are loyal. It's as simple as that. Customers want everyone to know how much they enjoy banking with us.

What's the hottest trend in your industry?

Technology -- customers want to be able to access their account information 24/7. Itasca Bank & Trust Co. is a community bank offering the latest technology.

Does your company donate time or money to any philanthropic causes? If so, what causes?

The Bank donates to many organizations and has been longtime supporters of the DuPage Foundation, Edward-Elmhurst Health, Itasca Park District, Roselle Park District, Wood Dale Park District, Lake Park High School, local Chambers of Commerce, local food pantries, The Conservation Foundation, Itasca Lions Club, West Suburban Philanthropic Network and numerous other organizations.

What community involvement does your business participate in?

Itasca Bank & Trust Co. earned the Best of the Best title for Best Local Bank in the Daily Herald Readers' Choice Contest. -

The Bank is proud to organize annual town hall meetings in Itasca, Addison and Wood Dale. Jack Mensching, Chairman of the Board, has moderated these events for over 30 years, encouraging residents to communicate with their government representatives. Other events that Bank representatives participate in include: the Itasca Lions Club, the Taste of Roselle, village events in Itasca, Roselle, Wood Dale and Addison and local Chambers of Commerce.

What do you do to make your business a good place to work for your employees?

The Bank empowers employees to make decisions and offer great service to our customers. Bank Leaders are down-to-earth, approachable and accessible; they know and value the talents and skills of each employee and keep an open line of communication by offering annual breakfasts with the president where individual departments can ask questions in a small group atmosphere. Quarterly outings are organized to offer employees the opportunity to meet others within the organization. Monthly all-bank meetings are held to keep everyone informed about new products or services, upcoming events, share celebrations and recognition, along with an update from the president on the state of the Bank. In addition, the Bank offers a workplace that is diverse and inclusive.

What is one interesting fact about your company that most people may not know?

The Bank was founded by Jim Mensching's grandfather in 1948. Jim is the Bank's fifth president and the fourth in the Mensching family to lead the Bank. The Mensching family has community ties dating back to the 1830s.