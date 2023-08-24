2023 Best of the Best Winner: Balmoral Restaurant

Every year, as part of the Daily Herald Media Group's Readers' Choice program, we ask readers to vote for their favorites in more than 200 categories, including the areas of dining, entertainment, business, shopping, places and people. This year, readers responded with more than 63,000 votes, which we narrowed down to the top vote-getters in each category, and featured in our "Top Picks" special section.

Readers voted again for their favorites -- 100,000 votes! -- to narrow it down to the 2023 Readers' Choice Best of the Best Winners! We are proud to showcase some of these winners with more information about who they are and what they offer.

2023 Best of the Best Winner: Balmoral Restaurant

40W099 Route 64, St. Charles

balmoralrestaurant.com

2023 Categories

• Best Place for a Unique Salad

• Best Romantic Restaurant

• Best Seafood

• Best Steakhouse

• Best Theme Restaurant

• Best Bar/Lounge

• Best Carry Out

• Best Caterer

• Best Comfort Food

• Best Business Lunch

• Best Appetizers

• Best Chef - Joe Schroeder

The following questions were answered by Colin Smith, owner of Balmoral Restaurant.

Describe your business and/or services.

We're a traditional Scottish restaurant serving food that's unique to Scotland. We're probably the only full-service Scottish restaurant in America. Going to Balmoral is just like going to Scotland. No passport required.

What do customers say they like about the way you do business?

-

A lot of our customers tell us that Balmoral gives them a dining experience. It's a meal that you're going to spend two or three hours thoroughly enjoying -- as opposed to just going out to eat. We're a destination.

What have you learned over the years that helps make your business a Readers' Choice Best of the Best pick?

Consistency. We talk a lot about doing everything we can to maintain our standards of quality and service. Our front of house is very attentive to welcoming people, and making them feel comfortable. We're all striving to do our very best for the customer every day.

What makes your business or service unique?

The menu. It's bigger than most, and at least 80% of our menu is unique to Balmoral. Other restaurants don't do what we do.

Why do you think you were voted a Readers' Choice Best of the Best?

-

We've won a lot of these awards for five years in a row. We were recognized right away as being an exceptional restaurant in the Western Suburbs. And that's because our food is all about taste. It's not about focusing on making it look pretty on a plate. We think it does -- but more important is how you feel when you take a bite of it. We want you to say "Wow." It's all about getting the taste and flavor right. But there's also the unique decor -- the Scottish theme is everywhere here. Our customers love that. It's a romantic restaurant, it's a Scottish restaurant, it's an old-fashioned restaurant. Tartans, shields, fine china, crystal glass. People find different things to love about Balmoral.

What's the hottest trend in your industry?

I wouldn't say it's "hot" but I see a lot of people opening restaurants that compete directly with what's out there now. It really surprises me. I think restaurateurs should focus on creating options that are different from what we already have.

Does your company donate time or money to any philanthropic causes? If so, what causes?

We consistently support local charities that are in our service area. We do a variety of donations every single week.

What community involvement does your business participate in?

Seniors Day is our big one -- at least once per year, we have a one- or two-day event where we give a free meal to hundreds of senior citizens. It's been so successful over the years that when we do it now we get thousands of calls for reservations. We can't take everyone, but we serve as many as we can in the time that we have for it.

What is one interesting fact about your company that most people may not know?

That yes, it's true -- I'm Scottish. Born and bred.