Readers' Choice Best of the Best: Village of Arlington Heights

The Village of Arlington Heights has an award-winning downtown. Courtesy of the Village of Arlington Heights

Every year, as part of the Daily Herald Media Group's Readers' Choice program, we ask readers to vote for their favorites in more than 200 categories, including the areas of dining, entertainment, business, shopping, places and people. This year, readers responded with more than 63,000 votes, which we narrowed down to the top vote-getters in each category, and featured in our "Top Picks" special section.

Readers voted again for their favorites -- 100,000 votes! -- to narrow it down to the 2023 Readers' Choice Best of the Best Winners! We are proud to showcase some of these winners with more information about who they are and what they offer.

2023 Best of the Best Winner: Village of Arlington Heights

Categories:

• 2023 Best Town/City to Live In

• 2023 Best Downtown Atmosphere

How would you describe your business and/or services?

Arlington Heights strives to be a welcoming community and a desirable destination for residents, visitors and businesses.

What do customers say they like about the way you do business?

Residents feel that Arlington Heights offers an outstanding quality of life, as well as a diverse business community ranging from national retailers to independent mom-and-pops.

What have you learned over the years that helps make your business a "Readers' Choice Best of the Best" pick?

The ongoing support and reinvestment from our residents and businesses help make Arlington Heights a destination to live or visit. The Village is further enhanced by our community partners, including our Park District, school districts, and the Arlington Heights Memorial Library.

Why do you think you were voted a Readers' Choice Best of the Best?

Arlington Heights offers an award-winning Downtown, over 50 public parks and facilities, a Library Journal five-star public library, some of the best schools in the Chicago area, and one of the Top 20 hospitals in the state of Illinois (U.S. News & World Report)

What is one interesting fact about your company that most people may not know?

With a population of 77,676 as of the 2020 U.S. Census, Arlington Heights is the 15th-largest municipality in the state of Illinois.