Ron Onesti: A Yankee Doodle time of the year

We are at the All-Star Break of baseball, and summer festivals and live music are back!

Fireworks are a nice tradition we have known for generations. The family picnic is a welcomed get-together I never take for granted. I treasure memories of my mom proudly wearing her diamond-encrusted American flag pin we gave to her as she became an American citizen at the age of 80.

I have an indelible image of my dad saluting every flag in remembrance of his fallen brothers of World War II as he would annually talk of the tears he shed upon seeing the Statue of Liberty as he returned home from Europe on Dec. 31, 1944.

But with all of the pomp and circumstance related to traditional Fourth of July celebrations, you probably won't believe MY annual homage to the formation of this great country!

It really comes down to me sitting in my Lazy Boy recliner and watching the 1942 film classic, "Yankee Doodle Dandy." It stars James Cagney as the song-and-dance-man George M. Cohan. It was his performance in this film that earned Cagney his only Academy Award.

Cohan was a producer, actor and songwriter who penned iconic American patriotic songs including "You're a Grand Old Flag," "Over There" and, of course, "Yankee Doodle Dandy." At any one time, Cohan had his name as either a producer or performer (or both) on as many as a half a dozen marquees on Broadway.

His legendary song "Give My Regards to Broadway" still remains a "Great White Way" (the term given to Broadway reflecting its pioneering of electric light bulbs in 1910) staple to this day.

With all the legends who have graced the stages around 42nd Street over more than 100 years, only one monument stands in Times Square honoring a person of music and Broadway accomplishment. And that is a statue of George M. Cohan.

My dad truly got a kick out of the "stiff-legged" dancing style of Cagney. I would watch this film either on or around July 4 because that's when WGN Channel 9 would show it, way before VCRs, DVDs and Netflix.

So now, as I plop down after a day of barbecue, fireworks and corn on the cob, I turn my dad's picture around so he can "see" Jimmy Cagney wave that "Grand Old Flag" and tell the story of George M. Cohan to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Sure, I get emotional every year at the same time. But still, I get a certain sense of patriotism from watching that film.

So, to James Cagney and George M. Cohan, who represent in that film what is good about our great country, and to our heroes in history that got us all here, my mother thanks you, my sister thanks you, my brother thanks you and I, of course, thank you.

But in particular, I know for a fact, my father thanks you.

If you watch the film, you'll know what I am talking about! I hope you had a GREAT, Yankee Doodle Day!

