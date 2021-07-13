TW Group, Inc. -- Celebrating 75 years

Please accept our thanks and appreciation for your continued patronage. All of us at TW Group are grateful for the trust you have placed in us regarding your insurance and financial service needs.

For the benefit of our newest clients, information for those considering TW Group, and the review of our long-term clientele, I want to explain TW Group's unique value proposition.

My confidence in our ability to perform on these three fronts stems from the proven application of our key business strengths since my father started our agency in 1946. Those strengths are:

• Our mission

• Our people

• Our markets

Our mission

The insurance and financial service industries continue to evolve and change with often breakneck speed. Our mission remains relationship focused, centering our activities on the development and expansion of client relationships, one at a time. Our needs-based approach to providing customized insurance and financial services continues to deliver personalized value to our clients.

The needs of our clients remain our No. 1 priority and the agency's core principle for delivering quality insurance protection and financial services. We take our company tagline very seriously because we do consider ourselves "partners in your future."

Our people

As of this writing our staff is made up of nine customer service agents (CSAs). Our CSAs are licensed insurance agents and thus subject to the state of Illinois continuing education licensing requirements. Many of them hold additional professional insurance designations as well.

They are salaried customer service specialists with expertise in personal, commercial, life, health and group insurance products. They work daily for you, providing educated assistance with all of your ongoing service needs. Our accountant/bookkeeper, an administrative assistant and a commercial marketing specialist complete our support staff. We have one inside sales associate who handles our personal insurance new business.

We also have four full time agents who focus primarily on risk management consulting and business insurance production, with two agents focusing on life, health and financial services.

Our agency's principals, (Tom and Mary Walsh) handle the business administration duties, with Mary directing our customer service and agency operations, while Tom works with sales associates, recruiting and marketing.

Our markets

The greater Chicago area is diverse in terms of its industry base, absolute size, neighborhood demographics as well as business and personal wealth. This diversity is complemented by our being an independent insurance and financial services agency.

As an independent insurance agency, we represent top-rated companies that provide greater market stability, more choices for our clientele, and continued opportunity for us -- even in difficult times.

The same independence applies to our financial services capabilities. Because we do not have only one company (policy or product), we can provide custom strategies via the policy or financial product that best fits your individual needs.

In closing, we remain your trusted choice independent insurance agency and are grateful for our longevity and the clientele that have contributed to 75 years of business growth and success. We and thank you for insuring with us.