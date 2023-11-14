Where to find holiday tree lightings happening across the suburbs

By Luke Zurawski

Ready to get in the spirit of the holidays? Here's our annual list of where you can find tree lightings happening across the suburbs over the next few weeks.

Friday, Nov. 17

Illuminate Northbrook: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, in downtown Northbrook. Sip complimentary hot chocolate as Northbrook turns on the holiday lights. Donate a gently used or new winter coat to Northbrook Rotary Club's Coat Off Your Back campaign to receive a commemorative mug, while supplies last. northbrook.il.us.

Aurora Winter Lights Festival: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, on Downer Place, from Water Street to River Street, Aurora. At 6:30 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus lead the illuminated parade filled with reindeer, elves and special guests. After the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with Mayor Irvin, will light the city's holiday tree. A fireworks display follows on the banks of the Fox River. Afterward, on Stolp Avenue, between Downer Place and Galena Boulevard, there will be food vendors, roaming costumed characters and music at Millennium Plaza. Free. aurora-il.org.

The Aurora Winter Lights Festival happens from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, on Downer Place.

City of Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at Millennium Park, Michigan Avenue and Washington Street, Chicago. Chicago's official tree lighting. Free. chicago.gov.

Saturday, Nov. 18

MSI Tree Lighting: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Museum of Science and Industry; 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. See more than 50 twinkling holiday trees, each decorated to represent a different country, and live performances honoring those cultures all day long. The grand tree lighting is at 11 a.m. with Santa. Museum admission: Adults $25.95; kids 3-11 $14.95; free for members. msichicago.org.

Light Up The Park: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Includes visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, horse-drawn sleigh rides, carolers, skating and ice-sculpting viewing. Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens will arrive at 5:30 p.m. to officially illuminate the park with a display of more than 80,000 holiday lights. Free. ParkwayBankPark.com.

Palatine Holiday Tree Lighting: 4:45-5:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Towne Square Park, 150 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. Join Mayor Schwantz and Santa as they light the holiday tree at 4:45 p.m. The Palatine Children's Chorus will be performing carols. Free. palatine.il.us.

Hoffman Estates Friendship Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Hoffman Estates Village Hall, 1900 Hassell Road, Hoffman Estates. Free. hoffmanestates.org.

Sunday, Nov. 19

Holiday Magic and Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at Green and Center streets, Bensenville. The tree lighting ceremony and holiday car parade starts at 5 p.m. at Tioga School and ends in Town Center. Take photos with Santa from 5:15-7 p.m. Holiday car parade winners announced at 6 p.m. Plus, a petting zoo, horse-drawn carriage rides, free train rides, commemorative ornaments, s'mores station, and a variety of free treats while supplies last. Bring new unwrapped toys, new or gently used coats, and nonperishable food items for the annual toy, food and coat drives. bensenville.il.us.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Mount Prospect Holiday Tree Lighting and Christkindlmarket: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, at Meyn-Busse Park, 21 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. The tree lighting takes place at 5 p.m. and the Christkindlmarket runs from 4-7 p.m. inside village hall. The Prospect High School Madrigals will sing holiday songs, and there will be cookies and hot chocolate provided by the Mount Prospect Lions Club. Free. mountprospect.org.

Friday, Nov. 24

Grayslake Tree Lighting and Holiday Festival: 3-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, on Center Street from Seymour to Slusser in downtown Grayslake. Santa will be on hand from 3-7 p.m., plus carriage rides, Giving Trees and more. Countdown to the tree lighting is at 5:30 p.m. Free. grayslakechamber.com.

Lake Forest Tree Lighting Holiday Celebration: 3-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, in Market Square, 264 Market Square Court, Lake Forest. Live music, kids' activities, food and beverages, carolers, a Lake Forest Dance Academy performance and Santa. Free. lfparksandrec.com.

Elk Grove Village Holiday Tree Lighting: 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, at Village Green, 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Refreshments at 4 p.m. with a concert by The Cryan' Shames at 4:30 p.m. Following the concert, Mayor Johnson will throw the switch to light up the village's holiday tree. Fireworks follow the tree lighting, announcing the entrance of Santa. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided. Free. elkgrove.org.

Woodstock Lighting of the Square: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, in historic Woodstock Square. From 4-8 p.m., there will be holiday carolers, kids' activities, charitable opportunities and more. At 7 p.m., see the lighting of tens of thousands of twinkling lights illuminating park trees and Square buildings. Santa makes a grand entrance before the lighting ceremony to greet children and take photos. Free. woodstockilchamber.com.

Arlington Heights Tree Lighting: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, at North School Park, 307 N. Evergreen Ave., and Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. The countdown to the lighting of the tree and park will take place at 5 p.m. in North School Park. Hop a trolley and enjoy holiday fun at Harmony Park from 4:30-6:30 p.m., including an ice carver, a reindeer, a giant ornament of lights, photo stations and a free professional photo. Trolleys will be looping between Harmony Park and North School Park from 3:45-6:45 p.m. Free. vah.com/treelighting.

Downers Grove tree lighting ceremony: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, at the Main Street train station, 5001 Main St., Downers Grove. Free. To make an ornament for the tree, visit downers.us/events.

Wheaton Night of Lights ceremony: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, at Adams Park, off Wesley and Main streets, Wheaton. Fourth annual holiday display featuring more than 55,000 bulbs and an animated light display at the fountain. It continues through Jan. 7. Free. downtownwheaton.com/nightsoflights.

Glen Ellyn Holiday Walk: 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, on Main Street and Crescent Avenue, Glen Ellyn. Holiday Walk at 5 p.m. with music around the Christmas tree on Main Street. Santa will emerge from the firehouse at 6 p.m. and start his march down Main Street to light the star on top of the tree at 6:30 p.m. Photos with Santa at the firehouse from 7-8:30 p.m. glenellynchamber.com/holiday/.

Light the Lights: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, at Wyman Green, Park and Vernon avenues, Glencoe. The annual holiday lighting ceremony. There will be family-friendly activities throughout the downtown, including train rides, live music by Rosie and the Rivets and Liz Berg, photos with Santa at Writers Theatre, holiday shopping, greetings with characters from "Frozen" and more. Free. villageofglencoe.org.

St. Charles Holiday Homecoming Weekend: 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, with the Lighting of the Lights ceremony on the First Street Plaza. On Saturday, Nov. 25, there's a free showing of "Elf" at 10 a.m. at the Arcada Theatre; doors open at 9 a.m. The Electric Christmas Parade with decorated parade floats, high school marching bands and special guest Santa Claus steps off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday down Main Street. Santa's House is open from 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 25 through Dec. 21, on First Street Plaza. Local businesses will be offering specials, promotions and events on Nov. 25-26 during the St. Charles Shop Crawl. Free. stcholidayhomecoming.com.

Round Lake Beach tree lighting: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, at the Cultural and Civic Center, 2007 N. Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach. Music, Santa and Mrs. Claus, cookies, hot cocoa and more. Free. rlbciviccenter.com.

Schaumburg Tree Lighting Ceremony: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, at Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Holiday caroling begins at 6 p.m. Santa will be escorted by the Schaumburg Fire Department and will arrive at 6:30 p.m. to light the tree at the Jack Siegel Memorial Plaza. Santa meets with children in the Prairie Center's Maggie Atcher Theatre, where parents/guardians are encouraged to bring their cameras for photos. There will be seasonal entertainment and refreshments. Bring nonperishable food items for the Schaumburg Food Pantry. Free. prairiecenter.org.

Wheaton Christmas Parade: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, in downtown Wheaton. The parade steps off at Wesley and Wheaton avenues and proceeds south to Front Street and then east on Front to Cross Street. Head over to the new pavilion on Liberty Drive and Main Street for the tree-lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. downtownwheaton.com/christmasparade.

Antioch tree lighting and parade: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, in downtown Antioch. The parade travels down Main Street and ends with the lighting of the village Christmas tree. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Libertyville tree lighting: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, in Cook Memorial Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m., with the tree lighting at 7 p.m. Free. libertyville.com.

Festival of Lights Parade: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, at Williams and Brink streets, Crystal Lake. Santa Claus comes to town for the parade and stays for the lighting of the community Christmas tree in the Brink Street Market courtyard. The parade starts at West Woodstock and North Caroline streets and heads south to West Crystal Lake Avenue, east to Grant Street, northeast to East Woodstock Street, and southeast to North Williams Street. downtowncl.org.

Naperville Holiday Parade of Lights: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24. Steps off from the Centennial Beach parking lot and heads east on Jackson Avenue, north on Webster Street, past the viewing stand, west on Van Buren Avenue, and ending at Naper Elementary School. Pre-parade entertainment at 6:45 p.m. on the broadcast stage at Webster Street and Jackson Avenue. The parade includes brightly lit floats, performers, parade units and Santa. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Naperville and Downtown Naperville Alliance. napervillerotaryparade.org.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Fox Lake Festival of Lights: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at Millennium Park, 23 Rollins Road, Fox Lake. Kriss Kringle Winter Market located at the Community Garden Green will be open from 3-6 p.m. The parade is at 5 p.m. at Grant Community High School, 285 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake, followed by the tree lighting at Millennium Park and the opening of the Santa Cottage. foxlake.org.

Vernon Hills' Tree/Menorah/Kwanzaa Lighting: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at the Vernon Hills Golf Course, 291 Evergreen Drive, Vernon Hills. Join the village of Vernon Hills, Countryside Fire Protection District, Vernon Hills Police Department and the Vernon Hills Park District as they light the Village Tree, Menorah and Kwanzaa displays. Free. vernonhills.org.

Elgin tree-lighting ceremony: 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at Festival Park's Splash Pad, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Santa and city officials turn on the holiday tree lights. cityofelgin.org.

Geneva Commons Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Celebration: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at by the bell tower at Geneva Commons, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. Holiday lights, festive selfie stations, carolers, and free hot chocolate and toy giveaways, while supplies last. Santa and Mrs. Claus will light up the Christmas tree. shopgenevacommons.com.

Sunday, Nov. 26

Itasca Winter Wonderland: 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, at the Usher Park gazebo, 203 S. Walnut, Itasca. Santa, Mrs. Claus and their North Pole companions will join the holiday tree lighting by the village and park district. Enjoy music by the Holiday Dickens Carolers, a holiday performance from the Inner Prestige Dancers, and hot chocolate and cookies. Free. itasca.com.

Batavia Celebration of Lights: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, at the Batavia Riverwalk, 151 Island Ave., Batavia. Holiday craft activities, a community singalong, Batavia Community Band, ceremonial tree lighting at 5:30 p.m., a visit with Santa in Santa's Warming House, story hour, visits with reindeer and Christmas Tree Lane. Free hayrides with a donation of food or $1 cash, which benefits the Batavia Food Pantry. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Monday, Nov. 27

Glendale Heights tree-lighting ceremony: 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, at Civic Center complex, 300 Civic Center Plaza, Glendale Heights. Local choral groups will perform holiday music and the mayor and Santa Claus light up the Civic Center complex. Free. glendaleheights.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Luminaria Walk: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, through Saturday, Dec. 2, at Veteran Acres, 431 N. Walkup, Crystal Lake. Stroll under the stars along the lit trail through Veteran Acres. On Dec. 2, there will be campfires, hot cocoa, cookies, Candy Cane Forest and Mrs. Claus. $1 per person or $5 per family donation appreciated. Donations go toward future Nature Center education programs. crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Rolling Meadows Holiday Celebration Tree Lighting: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at the Rolling Meadows Historical Museum, 3100 Central Road, Rolling Meadows. cityrm.org.

Friday, Dec. 1

Bloomingdale tree lighting and Kriss Kringle Market: 3:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. Kriss Kringle Market features handmade and packaged goods, holiday decor, pet items, crafts, clothing and more. Free kids' entertainment includes face painting, balloon art, crafts, games with prizes and photo opportunities with Pete the Cat. Santa will light Bloomingdale's tree at 7 p.m. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Des Plaines Holiday Tree Lighting: 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Metropolitan Square, on Lee Street, in downtown Des Plaines. Live entertainment, food trucks, a special appearance by Santa at 4:45 p.m. and the tree lighting is at 6:30 p.m. Admire the trees decorated by local community groups. This year's theme is "Shining Bright." The mitten tree will be available for donations of new hats, gloves, mittens and scarves of all sizes. Nonperishable food donations for the Des Plaines Self Help Closet and Pantry are welcome. desplaines.org.

Hawthorn Woods Hometown Holiday: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Santa arrives at 4:15 p.m. Visits with Santa, photo opportunities, and cookies and cocoa from 4:30-6 p.m. Lighting of the community tree at 6:30 p.m. and caroling from 6:15-6:45 p.m. Free. vhw.org/223/Hometown-Holiday.

Addison Christmas Tree Lighting: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Train rides in the Village Green, hot chocolate by Kiwanis Club, popcorn by Knights of Columbus, and historical museum open house. Visits with Santa in the gazebo from 5-7 p.m. and 8-9 p.m. The Caroling Connection perform from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and 7:45-8:45 p.m. in the Century House. Caroling by school groups at 7 p.m. Tree lighting at 8 p.m. Food from Barbara's Polish Deli. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/.

Bartlett Holiday Tree Lighting: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Bartlett Park, Oak and North avenues, Bartlett. At 5 p.m. Santa arrives with Mrs. Claus and his elves. See Santa in the log cabin until 6:30 p.m. Bring a camera and a nonperishable food item for the Hanover Township Food Pantry. There will be cookies, cocoa, food trucks, horse-drawn wagon rides, a DJ spinning holiday music, live reindeer, an ice sculpture and visits with favorite characters. See the lighting of the holiday tree at 7 p.m. bartlettil.gov.

Hinsdale Christmas Walk: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, in the downtown Hinsdale business district. The 57th annual event features Santa, the holiday tree-lighting ceremony, meet and greet with Santa, traditional carousel and trackless train rides, and vendors with holiday treats and games. Free. hinsdalechamber.com/christmas-walk.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2022 Santa Claus waves to the crowd at the holiday tree lighting in Mundelein. This year's event runs from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Village Plaza.

Mundelein Holiday Tree Lighting: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Village Plaza, 300 Plaza Circle, Mundelein. Music, food, fireworks and a visit from Santa. After the tree lighting, Santa's Cottage will be open from 6:30-8 p.m. Free. mundelein.org.

Winnetka Holiday Tree Lighting: 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Dwyer Park, 521 Birch St., Winnetka. Carols, treats and the lighting of the tree, which will take place at approximately 6 p.m. Free. winpark.org.

Hanover Park Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Ontarioville Plaza, 1931 Ontarioville Road, Hanover Park. Carols, reindeers, mini train rides, hot cocoa and cookies from the Lions Club, games, s'mores, face painting and photos with Santa. Free. hpil.org.

Lincolnshire Lights: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Village Green Center, 100 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire. Tree-lighting celebration. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.

Carol Stream Holiday Tree Lighting: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at the Carol Stream Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream. Seasonal music, beverages and snacks, pick up a free holiday craft, and take a free digital photo with Santa, who will arrive at 6:30 p.m. Free. carolstream.org.

Dickens in Dundee: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, in East and West Dundee. Tree-lighting ceremony and Santa arrives at 6 p.m. Friday near The Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. In East Dundee, activities includes Living Windows from 6-8:30 p.m., visits with Santa from 6-9 p.m. with free hot chocolate and cookies, "Those Funny Little People" Toy Making Elves, Frozen Robins Caroling Quartet, character appearances, free horse-drawn carriage rides and more. The Riverside Parade of Lights steps off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on South Lincoln Avenue in West Dundee, then heads north to cross the Main Street Bridge in Carpentersville, then south on Washington/Water Street to East Dundee, ending at Railroad Street around 7 p.m. eastdundee.net/things_to_do/village_community_events/dickens_in_dundee.php.

Geneva Christmas Walk: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, in downtown Geneva. Santa and Santa Lucia arrive between 6-6:30 p.m. Tree lighting, strolling carolers, a live nativity and special offerings from Geneva merchants. Free. genevachamber.com/events/christmas-walk.

Gilberts tree-lighting ceremony and visits with Santa: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, in Gilberts. For updates, see villageofgilberts.com.

Streamwood's Luminaria: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Streamwood Village Hall, 301 E. Irving Park Road, Streamwood. During the 39th annual Luminaria, 3,000 luminaria will line the median of Park Boulevard from Lake Street to Schaumburg Road as well as the Municipal Campus, with luminaria lining Village Hall, the police station and Veterans Memorial. The tree-lighting ceremony features thousands of colorful, twinkling lights covering the trees. Kids can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus at Village Hall. Free. streamwood.org.

Saturday, Dec. 2

It's a Wonderful Life in Lake Bluff: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, in Lake Bluff. Includes Winter Storywalk stroll past downtown store windows; Breakfast With Santa from 7 a.m. to noon at Grace United Methodist Church; Santa and Mrs. Claus visits from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Bluff History Museum; holiday market from 1-4 p.m.; lighting ceremony at 5 p.m.; horse-drawn carriage rides and more. Also includes Holiday Home Tour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. Free. lflbchamber.com.

Holiday Happenings: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Wilmette Theatre, 1122 Central Ave., Wilmette. Family-friendly event featuring activities, performances, shopping, dining and holiday festivities at Plaza del Lago, Wilmette Theater, in the Wilmette shopping district and Village Green. Tree-lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. in front of Village Hall, 1200 Wilmette Ave. Free. chambermaster.wilmettekenilworth.com/events/details/holiday-happenings-15333.

Barrington Holiday Fest and Tree Lighting Ceremony: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Park Avenue and Cook Street, Barrington. Hot chocolate, family activities, a performance by the Barrington High School Madrigals at 4:45 p.m. and the tree-lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Santa will arrive on his firetruck following the ceremony and make his way through the crowds for visits and photos outside of the Santa Hut on Park Avenue until 6 p.m. Free. barrington-il.gov/events/holiday-fest.

Roselle Winterfest: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the municipal campus on Prospect Street in Roselle. Santa arrives at 2 p.m. at the library with music and treats. Live performances on the Prospect Street Stage from 2-5 p.m., plus food trucks, face painting, ice sculptures, ornament making, games, photo opportunities and more. Holiday tree lighting with Mayor Pileski and Santa at 5 p.m. Free. roselle.il.us/425/Roselle-Winterfest.

West Chicago Frosty Fest: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, in downtown West Chicago. The city's official tree-lighting ceremony will be followed by activities for all ages. Free. facebook.com/WestChicagoFrostyFest/.

Lights of Lisle: 2:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, in downtown Lisle. Food, drinks and ice carvers. Santa parade steps off at 4:30 p.m. from Main and School streets. Santa will lead the parade from Spencer and School streets, head west to Main Street, south on Main, then east on Burlington Avenue to the village hall parking lot at Burlington and Center Avenue. Tree-lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. in front of village hall. Free. villageoflisle.org.

Elburn Christmas Stroll: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, in downtown Elburn. Elburn Chamber's 29th annual event with holiday photos, Kriss Kringle Market at Obscurity Brewing, crafts, live reindeer, balloon artist, treats and more. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive on the fire truck for the tree lighting at 4 p.m. and Madrigals perform at 5:30 p.m. elburn.com/christmas-stroll/.

Holiday in the Hollow: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, in Sabatino Park, 1 Thorobred Lane, Sleepy Hollow. Music by Sleepy Hollow Elementary School; Circle-of-Cheer Christmas trees; Santa visits; and lighting of the trees and flagpole. Free. sleepyhollowil.org.

Algonquin Miracle on Main: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, on Main Street in Algonquin. Live holiday performances, ice-sculpting displays, hot chocolate and the arrival of Santa. Tree lighting at the historic village hall plaza. Free. algonquin.org/recreation.

Holiday Lights in Lilacia Park: 4:30-10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 2 through Jan. 1, at Lilacia Park, 150 S. Park Ave., Lombard. Lombard Park District's annual holiday lights display with animated light shows, decorated trees, a giant gingerbread house and more. On Dec. 2, the annual Jingle Bell Jubilee and the lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. From 6-8 p.m. every Friday through Sunday, meet Santa and favorite holiday characters. lombardparks.com/holiday-lights/.

Holly Days Frosty and Friends Parade: 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, in Westmont. Parade travels south on Cass Avenue starting at Naperville Road, then crosses the railroad tracks before heading west on Quincy Street. After the parade, join the tree-lighting ceremony countdown on West Quincy Street. Then take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Westmont train station. Free. westmont.illinois.gov.

Wauconda Holiday Lights Parade and Tree Lighting: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Wauconda Park District, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda. Holiday parade and tree lighting. Free. waucondachamber.org.

Island Lake Tree Lighting: Time TBA Saturday, Dec. 2, at the village hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave., Island Lake. Spaghetti dinner with Santa and lighting of the village tree. villageofislandlake.com.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Tree Lighting in Wilder Park: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, in Wilder Park, 175 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Elmhurst Park District kicks off the holiday season by lighting the community trees in the park. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free. epd.org.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Santa's Hampshire JingleFest Parade: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, in downtown Hampshire. Third annual event includes visits with Santa from 1-5:15 p.m. at the Copper Barrel; make an ornament for the village tree at Ella Johnson Memorial Library from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; singing with Musical Owl at 5 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., the Holiday Lights Parade will proceed down State Street and end with Santa lighting the tree. facebook.com/hampshirevillage.