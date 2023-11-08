Who will be King of the Wing? You can help decide Thursday

About a half dozen West Dundee-area restaurants will battle to be King of the Wing Thursday at The Assembly American Bar & Café. Courtesy of The Assembly American Bar & Cafe

There ain't no thing like a good chicken wing. And wing lovers are invited to help decide the best of the best from more than a half dozen local restaurants.

The Assembly American Bar & Cafe will host its first King of the Wing contest from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at 901 W. Main St. in West Dundee.

Admission is $20 for all-you-can-eat wings and the right to help decide whose wings will reign supreme.

The Assembly opened its West Dundee location in mid-April. It's been in Hoffman Estates since 1978.

Each "judge" will get three vote tickets to cast as they see fit, either using all three to vote for one favorite or spreading them around among the restaurants.

"We really wanted to involve the community and other restaurants so we could support local businesses and have some fun," said Tricia Arenz, Assembly general manager.

They'll have a traveling trophy, a la the Stanley Cup, that will be engraved with the winner's name each year.

The Assembly will put their wings up against competition expected to include Bamboozles Bar & Grill, Carol's Corner, Dukes Blues n BBQ, River Street Tavern, Rosie O'Hares Public House and Sticky Fingers Kitchen.

Each competing restaurant will bring at least a couple of different flavors of wings. Arenz said they'll have two different special offerings that aren't on the menu for diners to try, and other restaurants are planning to bring some surprises.

"I think people are going to be treating this as a time to be creative and play with things," she said.

The winner will be announced shortly after 8 p.m.

Beer sponsor Old Style will offer 16-ounce cans for $3 during the event, and Tito's Vodka will give away free Buffalo bloody mary shots.