Spotlight: Citadel revives 'She Loves Me,' 'Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas' debuts
Posted11/8/2023 6:00 AM
There's something for everyone this week in Chicago-area theater, including the romantic tuner "She Loves Me" at Citadel, the Chicago debut of "Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas" and Dante times two.
