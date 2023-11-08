 

Spotlight: Citadel revives 'She Loves Me,' 'Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas' debuts

  • Hannah Louise Fernandes and Travis Ascione star in Citadel Theatre's revival of the romantic comedy "She Loves Me."

    Hannah Louise Fernandes and Travis Ascione star in Citadel Theatre's revival of the romantic comedy "She Loves Me." Courtesy of Ralph Durham

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 
Posted11/8/2023 6:00 AM

There's something for everyone this week in Chicago-area theater, including the romantic tuner "She Loves Me" at Citadel, the Chicago debut of "Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas" and Dante times two.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 