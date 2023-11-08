Spotlight: Citadel revives 'She Loves Me,' 'Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas' debuts

Hannah Louise Fernandes and Travis Ascione star in Citadel Theatre's revival of the romantic comedy "She Loves Me." Courtesy of Ralph Durham

There's something for everyone this week in Chicago-area theater, including the romantic tuner "She Loves Me" at Citadel, the Chicago debut of "Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas" and Dante times two.