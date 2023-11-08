'Killer' film shot in St. Charles now in local theaters, launches on Netflix Friday

David Fincher's "The Killer," which was partially filmed in St. Charles, is now screening in Kane County and will premiere on Netflix on Friday, Nov. 10.

"The Killer" stars Michael Fassbender, who plays a contract killer, with supporting actors Tilda Swinton ("The French Dispatch"), Charles Parnell ("Top Gun: Maverick"), Arliss Howard ("Full Metal Jacket"), and Sophie Charlotte ("Dark Days").

Fincher is known for directing psychological thrillers like "Zodiac," "Fight Club," "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" and "Se7en." "The Social Network," "Gone Girl" and "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" are also in Fincher's filmography.

"The Killer" is based on a French graphic novel of the same name by Alexis Nolent, aka Matz, and Luc Jacamon, originally published in 1998.

Fincher was first associated with the project in 2007 and began filming in November 2021 in Paris. The film also was shot in New Orleans, the Dominican Republic, and St. Charles, where filming wrapped in March 2022.

Much of the St. Charles portion of the filming took place in the Hotel Baker, a local landmark built in 1928. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Emagine Theatre in Batavia and Classic Cinemas Charlestowne 18 began screening the film late last month.