Take steps to prevent head injuries in children this winter

Head injuries are, unfortunately, very common and a leading cause of disability and death in children.

Dr. Daphne Li

As a pediatric neurosurgeon, I see children with injuries all year, but during these fall and winter months, seasonally appropriate sports or activities such as football, basketball and hockey tend to cause the most injuries, along with outdoor activities like skiing or snowboarding, snowmobiles and ice skating.

Injuries vary in severity and are not directly dependent on a particular sport or activity but, instead, on factors such as the speed or force at which the trauma was sustained and the presence of safety equipment.

Sports-related head injuries are one of the most common causes of head injuries in children and adolescents ages 5 to 14. Any statistics that you see published are likely an underestimate, since kids with less severe head injuries aren't always brought to a hospital for evaluation.

Luckily, most children sustaining blunt head trauma only suffer minor brain injury. However, long-term effects of brain injury can vary widely based on severity, type of injury and location.

A neurosurgeon becomes a part of a child's care team if:

• There is a concerning mechanism of injury, such as a high-speed bike, skateboard or car.

• The child experiences a loss of consciousness.

• The child experiences changes from their normal level of mobility or function.

• The injury also impacted the neck (neurosurgeons also monitor the spine).

We always become involved if there is any abnormality on a patient's imaging after an injury, including minor hairline fractures of the skull or small bruises and contusions of the brain. While these injuries normally heal well on their own, we follow the patient after discharge to ensure healing continues as expected.

I cannot stress enough the importance of making sure children are wearing appropriate safety equipment for the activity they are participating in. Inspect helmets and other recommended safety equipment to ensure they are in good condition and fit your child properly. Parents should also use safety equipment to set a good example for kids.

Supervision is another key factor in keeping kids safe. Children should be carefully supervised while participating in sports with coaches who are educated and knowledgeable in concussion and return to play guidelines.

If you're ever concerned your child has suffered a head injury, do not hesitate to seek medical attention. Check with your pediatrician, nearby health professionals or seek evaluation at your local emergency department.

There are also many resources online with additional information, such as www.cdc.gov/headsup.

• Children's health is a continuing series. Dr. Daphne Li is a pediatric neurosurgeon at Advocate Children's Hospital.