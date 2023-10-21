Backyard 'zoo' offers joy, if we just stop and look

Watching backyard birds and chipmunks and squirrels is entertaining. And since Baheej died, it is an especially welcome diversion. A very positive one. And, of course, fun for many people whatever the situation.

But there's more than birds to backyard activity in many suburban communities. We all know that suburban sprawl has greatly disrupted the habitat of native animals. And, therefore, it's pretty amazing to see the "zoo" that shows up in our backyards or on the grounds of apartment or condo complexes.

In my case, my kitchen sink and table both have a clear view of the backyard. So it's pretty amazing what I see out there. The list includes:

• Raccoons

• Opossums

• Geese

• Ducks

• Sandhill cranes, during September migration

• Deer

• Skunks

• Coyotes

I see some of these often, others occasionally.

I used to see foxes and rabbits, but I hardly ever do now.

And another treat is a darling hummingbird that comes to my pots of red salvia on my patio every morning. I can see it directly from both my table and sink. So perfect. The show was going on all summer.

All the yard animals are also entertainment for my kitties, who spend a lot of time watching them and running from window to window. Somehow the kitties, especially Coffee Cat, know when a deer or coyote is circling the house and where it's going.

I'm a big fan of TV vet and zoo shows and wildlife documentaries. Endless possibilities. So interesting to me. And it's interesting how zookeepers communicate with the animals in their care.

So, point is: Even humans can be entertained by simple amusements, such as looking out the windows. We need to just keep our eyes open and see what's going on around us. If backyard animals aren't your interest, let yourself indulge in whatever is. There are a lot of options. It's up to us to be amused and enjoy.

• Susan Anderson-Khleif of Sleepy Hollow has a doctorate in family sociology from Harvard, taught at Wellesley College and is a retired Motorola executive. Contact her at sakhleif@comcast.net or see her blog longtermgrief.tumblr.com. See previous columns at www.dailyherald.com/topics/Anderson-Kleif-Susan.