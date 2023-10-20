Sound check: Andy Grammer at the Genesee; new Isaiah Grass single

Hey Nonny's party weekend

Hey Nonny celebrates its fifth anniversary with weekend performances, many straight from the suburbs. First, Wheaton piano-pop crooner Dina Bach graces the stage Friday night with her soulful take on favorites and originals, followed by a free Nightcap Series performance by Michael Rawls. Then the Pino Farina Band brings alt-rock energy to the venue Saturday night, tailed by a free solo Nightcap performance by Sad House Guest. Hey Nonny is at 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Get tickets and reserve tables at heynonny.com.

• Dina Bach: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20; $15-$30

• Michael Rawls: 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20; free

• Pino Farina Band: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21; $15-$40

• Sad House Guest: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21; free

Andy Grammer

The charismatic, multiplatinum recording artist Andy Grammer brings his "The New Money Tour" to the Northern suburbs this weekend to promote his latest uplifting collection, "Behind My Smile," joined by singer-songwriter Patrick Martin.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $39-$79. geneseetheatre.com

Isaiah Grass performs his new single "Coming For Ya" at LiveWire Lounge as part of the Sonic Palace Recording Studio's 20th anniversary showcase Saturday, Oct. 21. - Courtesy of Sondra Rust

Last week, Northwest suburban singer and 2020 "American Idol" contestant Isaiah Grass released his latest single, "Coming For Ya," an upbeat power-pop number, with an accompanying music video. Grass takes the stage this weekend as LiveWire Lounge hosts the Sonic Palace Recording Studio's 20th anniversary showcase along with a packed lineup of artists.

8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at LiveWire Lounge, 3394 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $10. facebook.com.

38 Special

With a mix of Southern rock and radio-friendly pop (as in the popular "Hold On Loosely," "Caught Up in You" and "Fantasy Girl"), 38 Special has been gracing airwaves (and stages) for nearly five decades.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $40-$78. geneseetheatre.com

• Brian Shamie is the Design Editor at the Daily Herald and a local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com or follow him on Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck).