Spotlight: BrightSide stages 'A Little Night Music,' Chicago Shakes sets 'Twelfth Night' in Caribbean

Sondheim revived

BrightSide Theatre begins its season with the Stephen Sondheim-Hugh Wheeler musical "A Little Night Music." Set during the start of the 20th century, the romantic tuner centers on a famous actress whose encounter with an old flame sets up a series of romantic misadventures during a weekend sojourn at a country estate. Artistic director Jeffrey Cass directs.

 

8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 20-21, 27-28 and Nov. 3-4, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 22, 29 and Nov. 5, at the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall, North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth, Naperville. $35-$40. (630) 447-8497 or brightsidetheatre.com.

Gothic horror

City Lit Theater premieres "The Night of the Hunter," Davis Grubb's 1953 thriller set in Depression-era West Virginia about Henry "Preacher" Powell, who preys on a widow and her two children who he believes know where their late father hid $10,000. Brian Pastor directs the new adaptation by Chicago actress/playwright Shawna Tucker.

Previews at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 20-21 and 27-28, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, at 1020 N. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago. The show opens Oct. 29. $25-$34. Masks required for Sunday performances, recommended for other performances. (773) 293-3682 or citylit.org.

Urban folk tale

Alice and Ben live in an apartment building where a grieving Alice is struggling to hold on to reality in "Right Now," an unsettling modern folk tale by Catherine-Anne Toupin in its U.S. premiere at The Facility Theatre. Artist and A Red Orchid ensemble member Dado directs.

Previews at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Oct. 23-25, at 1138 N. California Ave., Chicago. The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. $25 suggested donation. facilitytheatre.org.

Caribbean dream

Director Tyrone Phillips sets Chicago Shakespeare Theater's production of William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" in the Caribbean. The play centers on Viola, who, following a shipwreck, washes ashore in a strange land, disguises herself as a boy and finds herself in the middle of a love triangle. First-generation Jamaican American Phillips aims to bring "the freedom I feel when I step off the plane in the Caribbean -- the vibrancy, the music, the climate -- into this production."

Previews start at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, and shows run through Nov. 26 at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. $38-$92. (312) 595-5600 or chicagoshakes.com.

Charín Álvarez plays the titular widow in Teatro Vista's "Bernarda," Emilio Williams' new take on Federico García Lorca's classic "The House of Bernarda Alba."
Charín Álvarez plays the titular widow in Teatro Vista's "Bernarda," Emilio Williams' new take on Federico García Lorca's classic "The House of Bernarda Alba." - Courtesy of Colleen Chrzanowski
A classic updated

On the heels of its Jeff Awards triumph, Teatro Vista -- in cooperation with Steppenwolf Theatre -- stages "Bernarda!," Emilio Williams' new take on Federico Garcia Lorca's classic "The House of Bernarda Alba." Charín Álvarez plays the titular widow who, after the death of her husband, imposes a strict mourning period on her mother and daughters. The young women bristle under their authoritarian mother as jealousies and rivalries mount leading to tragic results. Wendy Mateo directs the all-Latina cast.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Previews at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, through Oct. 28 at the Steppenwolf 1700 Theater, 1700 N. Halsted St., Chicago. The show opens Oct. 29. $25-$40. teatrovista.org.

Rehearsals continue for Steppenwolf Theatre's Chicago premiere of "POTUS," featuring Karen Rodriguez, center, and, clockwise from bottom, Chloe Baldwin, Sandra Marquez, Meighan Gerachis and Celeste M. Cooper.
Rehearsals continue for Steppenwolf Theatre's Chicago premiere of "POTUS," featuring Karen Rodriguez, center, and, clockwise from bottom, Chloe Baldwin, Sandra Marquez, Meighan Gerachis and Celeste M. Cooper. - Courtesy of Joel Moorman
Direct from Broadway

As a public-relations nightmare unfolds at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., a cadre of brilliant and beleaguered women try to take charge of the man in charge of the free world in "POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumb*** are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive." Steppenwolf Theatre's Chicago premiere of Selina Fillinger's farce is helmed by co-artistic director Audrey Francis and features ensemble members Celeste M. Cooper, Sandra Marquez, Caroline Neff and Karen Rodriguez, along with Karen Aldridge, Chloe Baldwin and Meighan Gerachis.

Previews at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, through Oct. 28; 3 p.m. Oct. 29; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-3; and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago. The show opens Nov. 5. $20-$114. (312) 335-1650 or steppenwolf.org.

