Tickets for 2024 Chicago Theatre Week go on sale in January

Chicago Theatre Week 2023 broke records, with ticket sales topping 20,000 for 78 suburban and city productions. And organizers expect similar results when Chicago Theatre Week returns Feb. 8-18, 2024.

Marriott, Northlight, Goodman, Steppenwolf and Timeline theaters, along with Broadway in Chicago, Lyric Opera of Chicago and The Joffrey Ballet are among the ensembles expected to take part offering discounted tickets to patrons.

Tickets for select days, priced at $30, $15 or less, go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 9, 2024, at chicagotheatreweek.com. For the second year, HotTix.org host a Chicago Theatre Week extension from Feb. 19-25 for certain productions.

"We are known for our storefront theater spaces throughout our neighborhoods and world renown stages that bring storytelling to all of our communities, with people from all walks of life coming together to share a unique experience," said Marissa Lynn Jones, executive director of the League of Chicago Theatres, which produces the annual celebration in cooperation with Choose Chicago. "We are known for developing new works and impactful productions that start here and are carried worldwide. Chicago Theatre Week allows everyone to see these stories being created, transformed, molded and performed right before your eyes."

A full list of participating theaters and productions will be available closer to the sale date at chicagotheatreweek.com.